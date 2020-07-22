New cars seldom debut in their most stripped-down form, nor do manufacturers often list the precise options and features applied to the vehicles it uses to launch a new model. Ford showed off some pretty tricked-out versions of the 2021 Bronco when it pulled away the wraps of the most-anticipated reveal of the year. But how were they equipped? Look no further.

When building out our social media coverage with Ford's media images, I noticed that the file metadata contained information about each and every vehicle's equipment specification as shown in the photography. We combed through over 100 of these files to see what we could glean. Here's how Ford equipped the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport when it finally lifted the covers.

See all 140 photos

2021 Bronco Two-Door

The star of the Bronco launch was this two-door model wearing Cyber Orange Metallic paint. It was shown in the rugged-looking Black Diamond series trim and was presented with the Sasquatch off-road package. This trim level gets beefy 265/70 tires on 17-inch wheels, badass steel fenders, a modular front bumper, skid plates, and a locking rear differential.

In some of the other photos, it seems Ford also applied some additional modifications to the two-door Bronco, including a "bring-your-own-device rack," touting the "more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch" in the metadata.

See all 140 photos

2021 Bronco Four-Door

This four-door version of the Bronco made its first appearance covered in Cactus Gray paint and equipped at the Badlands series trim level, which is anticipated to complete most directly against the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon as far as off-roading capability is concerned. There's plenty of gear to get the rugged SUV over the most challenging obstacles.

Ford includes a standard stabilizer-bar disconnect system, position-sensitive Bilstein shocks, an electro-hydraulically shifted transfer case that adds a 4Auto mode, and standard front and rear locking differentials. The Badlands trim also gives customers the choice of 285/70R17 mud or all-terrain tires. Some further luxuries are available inside like leather seating and floor carpeting. A 12-inch display is also offered along with a B&O sound system.

See all 140 photos

Ford showed off three Bronco Sport variations at launch. The most eye-catching was the one equipped with First Edition trim and painted in Cyber Orange Metallic paint. Two other Bronco Sport models were also shown: one in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and the other in gray-blue Area 51 paint. First Edition models have unique graphics and trim but are essentially just snazzier versions of the top-spec Badlands equipment level.

See all 140 photos

We also got a better look at some of the extra goodies that Ford offers for the Bronco's smaller sibling, the Bronco Sport. Cool gear like the available interior bike rack, which can accommodate two 27.5-inch bicycles inside the vehicle, struck us as being creative ways to further the Bronco Sport's image as a lifestyle vehicle.

Ford knows that overlanding is at a zenith right now, so it offers a roof-rack for camping on top of the Bronco Sport. It also offers a Cargo Management System which includes features like a slide-out table for posting up at a campsite. There's even a bottle opener mounted in the cargo area to get the libations flowing after a long day.

After getting an even closer look at the Bronco and Bronco Sport, we're more excited than ever to get a first crack at testing the SUV and CUV ourselves.

2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport Launch Trim Breakdown

2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat with Sasquatch off-road package

2021 Ford Bronco four-door Badlands series in Cactus Gray with Sasquatch off-road package

2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Edition series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands series in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands series in Area 51