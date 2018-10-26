Seven Custom Ford F-Series Trucks are SEMA Bound

Not content to let the Ranger get all the attention at SEMA this year, Ford has seven F-Series pickup trucks scheduled to appear at the aftermarket parts show. From lowered street trucks to overland adventure rigs to tailgating party specialists, Ford will have a custom pickup for just about everyone at its booth. Take a look at the trucks that will be on display from October 30 to November 2 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

F-150 Lariat Sport 4×2 SuperCab by ZB Customs and Kurt Busch

Think of this one like a modern SVT Lightning. Starting with Ford’s 5.0-liter V-8, ZB Customs twin-turbocharged it to make 1,000 hp. Blue paint, flared fenders, a carbon-fiber spoiler and splitter, and a 2-inch-lower suspension complete the look. Oh, and it also gets alligator leather seats, steering wheel, and armrests.

F-150 Custom Pro-Touring Edition by Speedkore and Brantley Gilbert

Like ZB Customs, Speedkore built an F-150 sport truck this year. Its 5.0-liter V-8 has been supercharged, while the truck itself has been lowered three inches. Speedkore added a side exhaust, carbon-fiber bodywork, and a custom gray paint job, as well as a brown leather interior.

Full-Race Motorsports’ Gen-2 “Freak-O-Boost” F-150

Instead of a V-8, Full-Race Motorsports used a twin-turbo V-6 for its SEMA F-150 this year. It’s been lifted three inches, widened, and given 17-inch wheels and 37-inch tires. But odds are, most people will notice it because of its orange and blue paint.

Transfer Flow F-150

To create “the ultimate family Ford F-150 adventure truck,” Transfer Flow started with Ford’s 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6. It then added an off-road suspension with a 6-inch lift, off-road front and rear bumpers, a kayak roof rack, and a 50-gallon fuel tank. To keep the family entertained in the middle of nowhere, the 40-gallon in-bed auxiliary toolbox comes with its own movie projector screen.

Extang Truck Bed Covers’ F-350 Super Duty Lariat

Heavy-duty trucks may be built for hard work, but they’re still completely customizable. Extang Truck Bed Covers built this F-350 to be the “ultimate tailgate truck,” featuring a game table, cooler, grill, 65-inch OLED TV, and custom sound system. Extang also got some help from students in the Washtenaw Community College Custom Cars and Concepts program.

F-250 Super Duty Off-Road Adventure Truck by Wilderness Collective

To take you as far as possible off the beaten path, Wilderness Collective gave this F-250 a 2.5-inch lift, 20-inch wheels, and 37-inch tires, heavy-duty bumpers, a winch, and a combination roof and bed rack. It also gets a rooftop tent, a cargo management system, a light bar, a spotlight, and floodlights.

F-250 Super Duty Transformer Work Truck by DeBerti Design

DeBerti Design gave this F-250’s 6.7-liter diesel V-8 a custom pair of turbochargers, as well as a performance exhaust, which means the truck now makes 900 hp. It also gets a sportier suspension, 17-inch beadlock wheels, and 37-inch tires. The custom luxury interior is designed to keep passengers as comfortable as possible.