The Pelé of Trucks? Ford F-150 Getting Added to "Rocket League"

Rocket League is one of the more entertaining video games to have launched in the last decade. If you aren't familiar with the game, it's essentially soccer but with cars that can jump, fly around, backflip, and do all sorts of other crazy nonsense. It's chaotic, hilarious fun, and—hot on the heels of the release of the new Raptor—now Ford has announced it will be adding an F-150 to the game.

Psyonix, the developer of Rocket League, has added real cars to the game before—namely, the McLaren 570S and the R34 Nissan GT-R—but the F-150 is definitely one of its more interesting additions. The F-150 looks like a Raptor-spec truck, but with exhausts that come out of the tailgate, a Raptor-style grille, crazy wheels (which you can, of course, swap out for whatever suits your fancy), and a little "Built Ford Tough" plaque resting in the bed. It's about a cute as an aggressively styled soccer-playing quarter-ton truck is ever going to get.

