In Photos: Every Ford in the Blue Oval Booth at the 2019 SEMA Show

The GT supercar, Cobra Jet, specialty Mustangs, trucks, SUVs, and more.

Henry De Los SantosWriter

If there is one show that caters to every enthusiast regardless of their preferred automotive brands, it's the SEMA show. Each year, people from all over the globe descend on Las Vegas to check out the latest goodies for their preferred ride. Whether it's bolt-ons, drivetrain components, complete builds, or power adders—SEMA has it all.

Ford fans will naturally beeline to the Blue Oval's booth, which this year hosted the GT supercar, Cobra Jet, and several specialty Mustangs produced by various builders. It's a great preview to see how these rides can be modified, and if nothing else, a way to check out potential trends. (It's worth mentioning, too, that Ford recently unveiled the highly coveted and updated 2020 version of the GT350R and the wicked new GT500.) And of course Ford's booth included a huge showcase of trucks and SUVs, including this sweet overland Ranger. Check out the gallery below to check out Ford's SEMA 2019 presence.

