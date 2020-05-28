Are you still car crazy while going stir crazy? Or maybe your kids are? For car enthusiasts and budding enthusiasts—and especially for Ford fans—the Blue Oval has a free Ford activity book that's sure to bring some fun to any automotive-obsessed household.

The free Ford activity book includes drawings, some really cool Mustang stuff, trucks, classic models, and new science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) exercises.

Seventeen Ford designers drew the coloring pages of iconic Fords and Ford buildings for the free activity book, which also features crossword puzzles, word scrambles, cut-and-fold paper models, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) activities.

Interested? Er, or, your kids are definitely interested, right? Download the free Ford activity book here: https://corporate.ford.com/ford-for-kids-activity-book.html

See all 6 photos