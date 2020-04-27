Think of Audi today and you'll likely picture cars like the A4 sedan, Q5 crossover, and R8 sports car, all developed off a global brand image that was solidified by the 1990s. But the automaker has a fairly illustrious history going way back to pre-war days, when it represented one of the four rings of Auto Union, a conglomerate of four German auto makers that included Audi, Horch, DKW, and Wanderer. Auto Union was also one of the most dominant pre-war Grand Prix racing teams, along with Mercedes-Benz. Such was the success of those two brands that in the 1950s, Mercedes purchased Auto Union and retained it for about a decade, before selling on to Volkswagen in the 1964.

Today, Volkswagen Group still retains the Auto Union brand rights, but Audi has gone on to represent most of what Auto Union stood for as the group's premium German-made automotive brand. Today, we take a look at a hexad of two-door coupes that you may not have known Audi (and the old Auto Union members) ever produced.

1956-1957 DKW Monza

See all 6 photos See all 6 photos

Built on a DKW chassis and named after the Italian Grand Prix circuit, the DKW Monza was a sports car built by two German race drivers. Essentially, the racers took the bones of the successful but somewhat clunky looking DKW 3=6 coupe and roadster, which had done well in European competition in the mid-1950s and draped a lightweight, streamlined fiberglass body over the works. The car worked well in principle, with its three-cylinder 0.9-liter two-stroke engine giving six-cylinder-like performance (or so claimed the 3=6 naming convention). It's likely fewer than 100 Monzas were built, with perhaps half that number remaining. Production ended when Auto Union refused further sale of the chassis to the builders of the Monza, after introducing the new 1000 Sp sports coupe in 1957.

1958-1965 Auto Union 1000 Sp

See all 6 photos See all 6 photos

Looking very much like an homage to the Ford Thunderbird of the same period, the Auto Union 1000 Sp was a two-door sports car that succeeded the DKW 3=6. Sold in both coupe and convertible form, nearly 7,000 examples were built between 1958 and '65, the vast majority with a 1.0-liter two-stroke, three-cylinder engine and four-speed manual transmission. Mid-way through production, a 1.3-liter two-stroke V-6 was installed in 50 1000 Sp models, making those the rarest and most desirable to find today. Despite the car's sporty good looks, like the Thunderbird, it was more of a boulevard cruiser than a performance car.

1970 -1976 Audi 100 S Coupé

See all 6 photos See all 6 photos

Engineered by Auto Union at the behest of Volkswagen for the recently re-launched Audi brand in 1968 (yes, the Volkswagen group has been somewhat confusing for decades now), the new Audi 100 was to be a new, large premium car with volume sales coming in sedan form. Nevertheless, a front-engine, front-wheel-drive Coupe variant dubbed 100 S Coupé, was introduced for the 1970 model year. The Coupé used a version of the standard 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that was bored-out to 1.9 liters, producing 113 hp, or about 14 hp more than the most powerful sedan option. A four-speed manual gearbox was standard. The Coupé was forbidden fruit to the U.S. market, where the sedan was sold with either two or four doors instead.

1980-1988 Audi Coupe (B2)

See all 6 photos See all 6 photos

While you're probably familiar with the Audi Quattro Coupe, the turbo-five, all-wheel-drive sports coupe that gave birth to a rally car legend, did you know that a much more pedestrian Audi coupe was the mass-produced version? Sold between 1980-88, the Audi Coupe boasted 2+2 seating and a range of engines from a 1.6-liter inline-four to a 2.3-liter inline-five. Initially offered as a cost-conscious, sporty two-door, front-wheel-drive was the only configuration available at launch, also differentiating it from the hot Quattro Coupe. By the end of production, however, Quattro all-wheel-drive was an extra-cost option, though few checked the box.

1990-1996 Audi Coupe (B3)

See all 6 photos See all 6 photos

Though the first Audi Coupe wasn't a tremendous success in the U.S. market, Audi did decide to try again with its second-generation Coupe, internally coded B3. The B3 Coupe arrived in the U.S. for the 1990 model year with Quattro all-wheel-drive as standard and a lower-output version of the European 20-valve, 2.3-liter inline-five engine, making around 164 hp. This was paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Though not particularly quick due to a bulky curb weight (3,300 lbs), the Audi Coupe was well-equipped and luxurious-feeling, with Zebrano wood trim, leather seats, and a sporty-looking body kit with Speedline alloy wheels, borrowed from the European S2 Coupe. Finding one for sale today in the U.S., especially in good condition, is a challenge.

audi