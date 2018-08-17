Five Cool Things About the Rimac C_Two

LOS ANGELES, California — For those fearing an electric car future of boring pods, Rimac offers something to assuage those worries. The Rimac C_Two supercar has the right stuff to stir the soul of even the most anti-EV car enthusiast. We were invited to the Petersen Automotive Museum to take a look at the California-inspired concept, complete with champagne bottles and flutes in the would-be engine bay. Here are five cool things about the Croatian company’s latest creation.

1. It’s a quad-motor car.

The powertrain is the right place to start. Four electric motors power the swooping carbon-fiber bodied form, each controlling a wheel. The motors can make one hundred adjustments per second in either direction. Together, they produce a massive 1,914 hp and 1,696 lb-ft of torque. So you can bet it’ll be quick.

2. The C_Two will calm your range anxiety.

Just because it’s a supercar doesn’t mean its short on charge. The 120 kWh battery pack is good for 400 miles of range in real-world driving. Track rats will be curious know that Rimac claims a single charge is good for two complete laps around the Nurburgring with only a marginal power drop on the second go-round of the circuit.

3. Active aerodynamics that go beyond a moving wing.

Raw power will only take you so far. Like other high-performance machines, the Rimac C_Two has an active rear wing that provides stability at speed and air braking. However, the car also has an active hood that can alter airflow. The wheels on the touring-spec car at the Petersen Museum were traditional alloys, but Rimac has also designed a fanned forged wheel that provides cooling to the brakes.

4. It has dizzying technology.

Rimac’s futuristic approach to automaking didn’t stop with the powertrain. Much like an iPhone X, owners can enter the car without a key via a facial recognition system. The Croatian company added some sweet digital dials in addition to the gauge cluster and infotainment screens which bestow the cabin with a sense of technocratic importance.

Marta Longin, Rimac’s marketing and communications specialist, says there’s a total of 36 cameras and sensors surrounding the vehicle, which allow for the usual safety aids like lane keeping and adaptive cruise control. They also allow the car to coach drivers around a track, according to Longin. Drivers can follow Lewis Hamilton’s lines for example, and the C_Two will offer instruction for braking, throttle, and steering inputs. This we have to see for ourselves.

5. Only 150 units total are planned.

This is a big step for Rimac, as the company only manufactured eight first-generation Concept_One cars. It’s increasing that by nearly twenty fold with its latest supercar. This new model will also be built for global homologation, unlike its predecessor.

Keep an eye out for this concept among our Monterey Car Week coverage!