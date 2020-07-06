Five Civilian Armored Vehicles for Your Escape Into the Wild

Do you remember how you spent the last days of 2019, and what your aspirations or plans were for the year 2020? Now that the narrative has dramatically shifted, those days seem so distant and foggy. In all likelihood, none of us had the faintest idea of the chaos that would be unfolding just a few months into the new year. If you were given the keys to a civilian armored vehicle today, where would you escape to, and what would you do?

I'd quietly pack my bags and run away to a remote town like Kernville in the Central Valley of California to appreciate the wilderness; a Terradyne Gurkha LAPV would be unimaginably useful in such an environment. I'd drive the bulletproof behemoth up Highway 395 to explore all the small towns from Inyokern to Bishop and beyond. Then I'd head back south and take a detour to Death Valley National Park, where the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV could flex its muscles and show its true colors.

Maybe we're on the same page, or maybe you'd go somewhere different. Wherever you'd go, here are five civilian armored vehicles for a great escape into the wild.

Brabus Invicto Luxury

See all 60 photos

Meeting the VR6 Plus ERV standard, the Brabus Invicto Luxury is armored with a protection package developed for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The armored Brabus Invicto Luxury can resist attacks from firearms, including an AK-47, as well as explosive devices up to 15 kg of TNT, and hand grenades. The "Invicto Shelter Cell" is a self-contained, self-supporting, and bolted-down unit developed for the interior that has a zero-gap design and provides maximum protection.

Fitted with a bulletproof windshield and heavy-duty 20-inch run-flat tires, optional upgrades include a Brabus 800-horsepower engine spec and Widestar widebody kit, which adds naked-carbon components to the exterior. Additionally, a reinforced suspension, high-performance braking system, and reinforced vehicle frame promise durability, maximum safety, and improved driving dynamics.

Devolro King David

See all 60 photos

Devolro sells a broad range of customization for trucks; everything from the interior stitching to the rear bumper is custom-made to meet your standards. One of the best-selling models by Devolro is called the King David, a modified Toyota Tundra outfitted with a 5.7-liter V-8 engine upgraded to 530 horsepower. The Dev-x protective coating, available in any color, shields the exterior from flames, rust, dents, ultraviolet light, chips, and scratches.

The Devolro King David can be armored with a B4-B8 level full armoring package that adds protection for the entire structure of the truck. Equipment highlights include a Devolro suspension system, high-performance Brembo GT brake kit, 37-inch Nitto tires on 22-inch wheels, LED lights bars, complete luxury upholstery, and a thermal night vision camera.

Rezvani Tank X

See all 60 photos

Offering an optional 1,000-horsepower V-8 engine from the Dodge Challenger Demon, the Rezvani Tank X is a futuristically sculpted armored vehicle that looks like it belongs in a video game. Constructed from ballistic armor capable of withstanding explosives, assault rifles, and other high-caliber weapons, the Rezvani Tank X offers plush accommodations with 10 interior styling options to choose from and provides supreme protection.

This armored vehicle comes equipped with top-notch survival accessories to defend yourself against intruders or unexpected attacks. Among the defense features of the Tank X you'll find electrified shocking door handles, front and rear blinding lights, gas masks, a dense smoke screen, thermal night vision system, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection technology.

Terradyne Gurkha LAPV

See all 60 photos

Built on the Ford F550 chassis, the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV (Light Armored Patrol Vehicle) more closely resembles a military humvee than a luxury armored vehicle. Featured in the fifth installment of the Fast and Furious film series, the Terradyne Gurkha was Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) truck of choice, and all Forza fans have had a chance to drive one.

Powered by a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 mated to a six-speed automatic, the Gurkha LAPV can seat up to 12 passengers and has an armoring level of B7/Stanag 2. As expected for a tactical vehicle of this size, fuel mileage isn't great, but the Gurkha's 40-gallon fuel tank should help it go the extra mile when the chips are down. If the Gurkha's immense appearance were not a dead giveaway, it's heavy: Curb weight is a soul-crushing 16,000 lb.

Range Rover Autobiography by Klassen

See all 60 photos

For one of its more recent projects, luxury tuning company Klassen stretched a Range Rover Autobiography by 40 inches and armored it with VR7 ballistic protection. Naturally, as the most luxurious armored vehicle on this list, the stretched Range Rover by Klassen offers all the amenities of a standard Range Rover, plus premium defense gear—with the added wheelbase, it's even a step up from the official Land Rover-built Range Rover Sentinel armored vehicle.

The Klassen Range Rover shows its real intentions on the inside. It features two sumptuous captain's chairs, a well-equipped console, all-around privacy curtains, and a glass partition that can switch from transparent to opaque. And just in case you invite some of your VIP friends along for some mischief, there are two rear-facing folding seats.

Other significant changes by Klassen to the standard Range Rover Autobiography formula include a sliding glass roof with handrails and a hidden inner rear door. The inner door provides additional armor that protects the occupant even once the door is open.