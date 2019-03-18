The New Porsche Taycan Teasers Actually Show New Details

If you feel like the Porsche Taycan‘s reveal has been as dragged out as the Toyota Supra‘s, you’re not alone. Its German maker has been teasing us with little tidbits here and there for what feels like forever, and now come the first official images of the production version. They don’t show very much, but there are a few new tidbits.

We’ve been told the Taycan will be revealed in September, but these shots confirm the car will adopt an overall shape that’s very Panamera-esque even while it will be noticeably smaller. The concept’s headlights have also been swapped out in favor of more traditional (and Panamera-inspired) ones.

Moving to the side, the charging port is clearly visible on the left front fender. The door handles, meanwhile, appear to follow the new 992 911‘s lead and retract into the body for improved aerodynamics and whizbangery. And while there will undoubtedly be multiple wheel options, the ones shown here are five-spoke black pieces that provide cover for a set of massive brake discs. Around back, it appears the car may have a traditional trunk instead of a hatch, as well as a retractable active spoiler similar to those found on other Porsche cars.

Porsche has already offered up some general production specifications. When it goes on sale toward the end of this year, the all-wheel-drive Taycan’s two electric motors will combine to make at least 600 horsepower, and are said to launch the car from zero to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 124 mph. And while it will have a range of more than 300 miles, the Taycan’s 800-volt battery will need only 15 minutes to add another 250 miles of range when using superfast charging. In addition, we’ve heard the first year’s production run has already sold out. No worries, though, as that just leaves more time to learn how to properly pronounce the car’s name before you take delivery.