First McLaren Senna in North America Delivered

McLaren has already sold all 500 copies of the Senna, and the automaker estimates about a third were ordered by customers in North America. Now, McLaren has delivered its very first Senna on the continent, and it’s complete with plenty of custom bits made possible by McLaren Special Operations.

The car was delivered to Michael Fux, a well-known car collector who lives in New York City. One of the many personalized features on this car is the Full Visual Carbon Fiber Body finished in an emerald green color dubbed “Fux Green” (pronounced “fyooks”). It also features blue and red wheel center lock nuts and ball polished wheels.

Complementing the exterior is green tinted carbon trim inside the cabin. This material pairs with white leather on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and doors. A Carbon Black Alcantara headliner helps to further tame the bold green color.

The green Senna joins an orange 12C, a purple 12C Spider, and a bespoke 720S that Fux also has in his collection. The latter model is painted “Fux Fuchsia” and has a white interior. Like Fux did with his 720S, he will put his new McLaren Senna on display during Monterey Car Week.

Under the sheetmetal, the McLaren Senna packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine good for 789 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. This is 78 more hp and 22 more lb-ft than the engine from the 720S. According to McLaren, the upgraded power is enough to hit 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. The Senna stands out with a dry weight of 2,641 pounds and its ability to produce 1,764 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.

McLaren said the Senna is priced at $958,966, although we expect this bespoke Senna cost a bit more given all of its customized features.