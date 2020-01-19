First 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Auctions for $3 Million

Scottsdale, Arizona - The first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 just pulled in $3 million at this year's Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale, purchased by Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports, one of the most successful teams in NASCAR. This trumps the sale price of the final C7-generation Corvette, a 2019 Z06, by $300,000, and sets the record for the highest price paid for a charity car at a Barrett-Jackson auction.

The Corvette that crossed the block is a pre-production vehicle, and its specification differs slightly from what the actual VIN #001 vehicle will look like. The actual first mid-engine Corvette is configured with black paint and a black interior. It is equipped at the 3LT trim level and is loaded with the maximum number of options.

A naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 engine producing 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque powers the C8 and is paired to an eight-speed dual clutch transmission. The first C8 is equipped with the Z51 performance package, red brake calipers, a rear spoiler, and Chevy's Performance Data Recorder. On the inside, there are top-spec GT2 seats in black with red accents. Chevy configured red seat belts as well. Like all C8 Corvette coupes, it has a removable hard top. The spec will look pretty sinister once it's manufactured.

All proceeds from the charity auction will go to Detroit Children's Fund, which benefits the Detroit school system. However, Chevy also bundled in some extra treats to sweeten the deal for the winning bidder. Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, spoke with us, saying "When you give a child their education you give them their future."

Its new owner will take delivery of their car at the Corvette manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky and will receive a hosted tour of the Corvette Museum. Additionally, a letter of authenticity and a special piece of artwork come with the vehicle.

The actual first C8 Corvette will be built in the first quarter of 2020.