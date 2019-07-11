Headed to Italy? Rent a Sweet EV-Converted Fiat Jolly

Driving an Italian car in Rome or Milan is a wonderful way to get an even deeper appreciation for the culture. And should you find yourself in Italy this summer, there’s a perfect car to rent for your getaway vacation: an all-electric conversion of a 1960s Fiat Jolly (a.k.a. the Spiaggina) called the Icon-e. Indeed, Hertz Italy recently teamed up with Garage Italia—the custom design firm led by the scion of Fiat’s founding Agnelli family, Lapo Elkann—to create a fleet of EVs to join its Italian collection.

The rear-drive Fiat Jolly Icon-e is based on the vintage car and features its familiar hand-woven seats and whitewall tires but brings modern gear like an electric motor, LED headlights, a 5.0-inch digital screen, and A/C to the beach party. The cute Italian EV seats four and is available in yellow, baby blue, or an Italian flag motif. Its electric motor is mated to the original gearbox, while the onboard batteries offer approximately 75 miles of range on a full charge.

The vintage EVs are a new addition to Hertz Italy’s Selezione Italia line that includes non-EVs like the Abarth 124 Spider, Alfa Romeo 4C, Maserati Ghibli, and other fine Italian steeds. If you’re looking to really make a statement, there’s also the diesel-powered Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Grand Tour, which was further customized by Garage Italia with a blue Alcantara interior—to match the blue exterior, naturally—and a Sistine Chapel–like fresco applied to the headliner. The special vehicles are available for rental in Florence, Milan, Rome, and Venice.

Read More

The Fiat Centoventi Is a Cheap EV Done Very Cool

The Honda E Is the Raddest EV You’ll Never Drive

The Future of Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and Alfa