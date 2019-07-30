The Fiat 500 Dolcevita: Because 62nd Anniversaries Are Special

Over the past 12 years, the Fiat 500 lineup has included more than 30 special editions, but the new Dolcevita is cute enough to stand out among the lot. The 500 is of course an icon of the Italian automotive industry, and this year marks the 62nd anniversary of the introduction of the original.

The Dolcevita can help you live the sweet life in either convertible—with a white and blue striped cloth top—or glass-roofed hatchback forms. The idea with the treatment was, Fiat says, to capture the essence of the postwar Italian economic and cultural boom that took place in the 1950s and ’60s. The Dolcevita also features a nautical-themed interior with handcrafted real wood trim, ivory frau leather seats with red piping, and embroidered 500 logos.

The Dolcevita can be had with a 69-hp, 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine (in either gasoline- or propane-burning form) or a 0.9-liter turbocharged two-cylinder pumping out a meaty 85 horsepower. A manual is the only transmission in the propane and two-cylinder cars, while the 1.2 gasoline Dolcevita can be ordered with an optional five-speed automated manual.

Read More

Headed to Italy? Rent a Sweet EV-Converted Fiat Jolly

Lotus Shows Off Its Racing Past and Future

Fiat Chrysler Withdraws Offer to Merge with Renault

If the fun Dolcevita holds appeal, know that unfortunately this little compatta won’t be coming to America. Time to plan a trip to Italy.