Tis the season to be jolly, and there is exciting news from the prancing horse as Ferrari just revealed the SF90 Spider, the convertible version of the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale. The first production plug-in hybrid Spider from Maranello, the Ferrari SF90 Spider offers the same hair-raising (or hairdo-ruining, in this case) SF90 Stradale-coupe performance with a retractable hardtop.

The new retractable hardtop adds versatility and the delight of open-air driving on scenic roads. Featuring Ferrari's signature architecture, the retractable hardtop was first shown on the 458 Spider in 2011. According to Ferrari, the retractable hardtop's revival on the SF90 Spider is due in part to the superb protection it provides when raised, and the guarantee of excellent noise insulation.

At high speeds, the top will not get twisted or bent out of shape, and it offers the same comfort and interior cabin space as the SF90 Stradale coupe. A new power-adjustable rear window can block annoyances when the hardtop comes down, while the top itself is made of aluminum and is approximately 88 pounds lighter than conventional hardtops, Ferrari says. The top can open or close fully in 14 seconds.

The SF90 Spider architecture integrates the necessary stowage for the light and compact retractable hardtop but does not alter the SF90's design. In other words, the front end, tail, and sides of the SF90 Spider feature the same styling as the SF90 Stradale, regardless of whether the roof is raised or lowered.

Ferrari says that during the SF90 Spider's aerodynamic development stage, it aimed to maintain the SF90 Stradale's performance levels with the retractable hardtop deployed. Additionally, the car's engineers sought to reduce noise and aerodynamic turbulence, and to improve airflow in the engine bay with the hardtop retracted.

An optional package called Assetto Fiorano is also available; it adds Ferrari GT racing-inspired shock absorbers, which are designed for track use. Other high-performance equipment includes a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and an optional two-tone livery.

Ferrari SF90 Highlights

Price TBD; SF90 Stradale coupe starts at $625,000

Underbody generates more downforce than any other ever made by Ferrari

SF90 Stradale powertrain: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 + three electric motors; 769 hp @ 7,500 rpm, 590 lb-ft @ 6,000 rpm; three electric motors, 217 hp combined; 986 hp total output

Assetto Fiorano package available

Retractable hardtop deploys in 14 seconds