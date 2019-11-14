2020 Ferrari Roma: The Latest Front-Engine GT from Maranello

Ferrari just took the wraps off of its newest GT, called the Roma in honor of Italy's iconic capital city. The Roma is what Ferrari is calling a "2+ coupé," and we assume that means it'll have room for four, though perhaps not comfortably without the proper shooting brake design of the GTC4Lusso and the FF before it. Think of the Roma as the newer, better-looking 612 Scaglietti—albeit smaller and cheaper. In the current Ferrari lineup, this new grand tourer will likely sit above the Portofino but below the All-Stars-winning 812 Superfast.

The design of the Roma is a departure from the Ferraris of recent memory. The Roma brings back classic design cues like front wheel arches that peak above the top of the hood and four individual taillight units, but adds a front end that's more pointed and a roofline that's noticeably steeper than the 612's. Ferrari says La Nuova Dolce Vita ("the new, sweet life") era has begun, and we think this previews the design language we'll see on some of Ferrari's upcoming models. On the inside, the Roma borrows the steering wheel from the SF90 Stradale and has what looks to be a bang-up-to-date infotainment screen resting on the center stack that elegantly flows down, in between the driver and passenger.

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

The Roma is powered by a derivative of the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 that made its debut in the now-defunct 488 GTB and has been put in almost every Ferrari since it entered production. The engine in this application makes 611 horsepower from 5,750 through 7,500 rpm and 560 lb-ft of torque at 5,750 rpm. Ferrari nerds will notice this is less power and torque than the 488, but slightly more power than the entry-level Portofino—torque is the same in both the Roma and Portofino. The Roma also adopts the eight-speed DCT that was introduced in the SF90.