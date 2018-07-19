/ Ferrari Replica from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Ready for Another Joyride

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. —Ferris Bueller.

We all admire the day Ferris Bueller had playing hooky, but what we admire most of that day is the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California he steals from his best friend’s dad’s prized car collection to roam around the streets of Chicago in. It is time to live like Ferris, as one of the three cars used in the filming of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be featured at Mecum’s 2018 Monterey auction next month.

Believe it or not Ferris, played by Mattew Broderick, does not actually drive a Ferrari in the film, but a 1985 Modena GT Spyder California. Neil Glassmoyer and Mark Goyett originally founded Modena Design and Development to manufacturer the Modena GT Spyder based on the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder. Director and writer of the comedy John Hughes tasked the group with creating two running replicas and one shell for the film in only four weeks.

This red-hot Ferrari replica is powered by a 5.0-liter V-8 engine with four downdraft carburetors, and a five-speed transmission. The rectangular steel-tube frame chassis that the movie car sits on was constructed by Bob Webb, one of the original builders of Roger Penske’s Zerex Special.

Modena added multiple Ferrari-style elements, including the windshield, turn signals, grille, hood scoops, and fender vents, to replicate the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.

The Modena GT Spyder California that will be featured at the auction went through nine months of updates with the help of the original builder Glassmoyer. In April of 2018 the Modena GT Spyder was the 22nd vehicle to be inducted into the Smithsonian Historical Vehicle Association Hall of Fame.

The auction takes place on Saturday, August 25 in Monterey, California and the bidding is expected to move pretty fast—so don’t miss it.

Photos courtesy of Mecum and Paramount Pictures.