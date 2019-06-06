In Photos: The Ferrari Museum’s 90 Years and Hypercars Exhibitions

Ferrari’s celebration of 90 years of competition history—Enzo Ferrari founded his eponymous Scuderia in 1929—continues in Maranello at the Ferrari Museum, where the facility is playing host to an exhibit honoring the winning legacy, great machines, and incredible drivers of the team’s nine decades in existence.

Cars featured in the “90 Years” exhibit include the Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider that in 1932 was the first car to wear the Prancing Horse at Le Mans, and run all the way through the SF71H that contested the Formula 1 championship in 2018. The Ferrari 500 F2, D50, Dino 246 F1, 156 F1, 1975 312 T, F2004, F2007, 166 MM, and 275 P are also on hand as testament to Enzo Ferrari’s—and his company’s—passion for grand-prix racing.

A second exhibit currently open is called “Hypercars” and focuses on landmark roadgoing Ferraris that advanced the brand’s state of the art. Examples include the 1984 288 GTO and the F40 crafted to honor the company’s 40th anniversary as an automaker. There’s also the F50, a Formula 1 car in GT clothing, and the 2002 Ferrari Enzo, a hypercar dedicated to Enzo and developed in collaboration with F1 icon Michael Schumacher. Of course, such a show would be incomplete without the latest Ferrari hypercars, and the LaFerrari and the LaFerrari Aperta round out the stunning collection.

The “90 Years” and “Hypercars” exhibitions are scheduled to be open through May 2020. If you can’t wait to make the pilgrimage to Maranello, the gallery below serves as a mouthwatering preview: