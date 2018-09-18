Limited Edition Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 Debut in Maranello

If you like Ferraris from the 1950s, you will love the all-new Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2. The limited-edition special-series cars were revealed in Maranello, Italy and are the first of the marque’s new “Icona” models.

Ferrari’s Monza SP1 and SP2 are inspired by racing barchettas, most notably the 1948 166 MM as well as the 750 Monza and 860 Monza.

The two new open-top models are easy to tell apart too—Monza SP1 has a single-seat and the SP2 has two. Both offer the best weight-to-power ratio of any barchetta according to Ferrari and feature a virtual windscreen, rollover hoops, extensive carbon-fiber body and bits, fancy stacked headlights and thin wraparound taillights, and a set of hot wheels to boot.

Under the hood beats a modified 6.5-liter V-12 engine that packs 809 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. The marque claims a 0-62 mph time in 2.9 seconds and top speed that is over 186 mph.

Both cars feature a one-piece carbon-fiber hood assembly and doors that open upwards. The SP1 weighs in at 3,306 pounds and the SP2 rings in at 3,351 pounds.

To better match your cool collectibles, Ferrari teamed up with luxury brands, Loro Piana and Berluti and will offer gentlemen-driver-inspired duds, helmets, and other gear for lucky owners.

Less than 500 examples are planned and pricing for the special-series cars will be announced at the upcoming Paris motor show next month. Watch the video above to hear the magical engine and exhaust notes. Delizioso!