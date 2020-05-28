By now you may have read about the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo in our Automobile All-Stars road test, and in last week's story about what's it's like to drive the Italian supercar as an ordinary guy. We took it one step further via our social media channels and asked you, our loyal readers, what you wanted to know about the latest mid-engine Ferrari. Here are your questions, and our answers.

How many horses are in this bad boy? Engine specs?

Being a Ferrari, this was the most-asked question. The 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo boasts 710 hp from its twin-turbo V-8 engine, developed at a thrilling 8,000 rpm. The 3.9-liter powerplant also churns out 568 lb-ft of torque. These power gains, up from the 488 GTB's 660 hp and 561 lb-ft, come from Ferrari overhauling its F154 engine to be lighter, better breathing, and more efficient.

With Ferrari's new SF90 and Roma coming soon, where exactly does the F8 land in Ferrari's lineup?

The 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo slots above the upcoming Roma 2+2 coupe and below the more hardcore SF90 Stradale; Ferrari intended it to hit the right balance between accessible high performance and everyday comfort. When we evaluated the F8 during our 2020 All-Stars shootout, one reason it came out on top was because it delivers insane performance while keeping its occupants more comfortable than anyone would likely expect from a super sports car. The bumpy-road mode uses the car's variable suspension to better smooth road-surface imperfections; the F8 is great for tackling a city's bumpy pavement or for when canyon roads take a turn for the worse.

How does the exhaust note sound?

Absolutely mega. Maranello reworked the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo's entire exhaust system with a new exhaust manifold featuring longer equal-length runners. This means that when the engine turns over at higher speeds, the sound is even louder. A hot-tube resonator pipes sound into the cockpit as well, meaning the driver can hear 8-decibels louder sound than what was audible inside the 488 GTB. However, noise levels decrease when cruising at freeway speeds, which makes it easy to have a conversation.

Can it carry golf bags?

This is one area where the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo falls short of full-on touring capabilities. The F8 was intended to push Ferrari's mid-engine performance envelope further than ever before, so making packaging concessions for golf bags wasn't a priority.

How many cup holders?

Who cares? Just kidding; everyone gets thirsty at 200 mph. Counting cup holders is one of the guilty pleasures of this profession: It's always fun when a car has quirks in this area, and the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo is no exception. Normally, it offers a generous—for a supercar—two cup holders. However, our test car had a slot to store the key instead of a second place to hold a beverage. It looks cool, but it's not quite enough for those who dare want to bring coffee and water along on one drive. However, the F8 does have a nice cargo net behind the seats that we used to strap-in a coffee thermos, so consider that a win for practicality.

How do I tell it apart from other Ferraris?

Other than the signature model badge on the passenger-side of the dashboard, the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo has plenty of design cues that set it apart from other mid-engine Prancing Horses. The biggest tell is the hood scoop that fully passes through the front trunk lid to direct air over the top of the car. Meanwhile, Ferrari says the rear window was inspired directly by the iconic F40-and we think that bit looks especially cool. The rear fascia is also completely unique to other mid-engine V-8 Ferraris.

Is this an actual competitor to the McLaren 720S?

Seeing as both cars produce the same horsepower, are priced in the same ballpark, and are powered by rear-mid situated V-8 engines, you can definitely say yes, at least in many conditions. However, the Ferrari feels like the more honed track weapon—with more aero and more grip—if racetracks and lap times are your thing. Both cars have been chosen as Automobile All-Stars winners, so check out our staff's thoughts on the 720S here and the F8 Tributo here to get a side-by-side perspective.

Quirky stuff you should know about—even though you didn't ask.

Part of the reason the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo is special is, it's simply not like normal cars. As a result, there are plenty of features you wouldn't even know to ask about unless you've spent time with a previous mid-engine Ferrari.

There's a plaque with the features and specs inside the frunk.

The front-end air-lift (scrape-avoidance) system is rather fast and is controlled by a button by the driver's knee.

There are controls for the infotainment screen, located in the instrument cluster, on the back of the steering wheel.

Auto start/stop is toggled with a button on the roof panel.

This test car featured the optional screen which gives the passenger access to tons of real-time information about the car's performance.

Apple CarPlay is an optional extra that costs $4,219. Yes, $4,219.

All told, the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo—even though this one had an eye-watering sticker price of $365,741-somehow feels like a lot of car for the money. If you haven't done so already, be sure to read Aaron Gold's full driving impressions to feel the full emotion of a day spent driving one of Maranello's best-ever creations.

