2008 Ferrari F430 Scuderia

Sold: $123,500

For a time, Ferrari's F430 Scuderia was the latest hotness for Italian car fans with a penchant for track days. The Scuderia badge indicates a stripped down, lightweight, high-power variant of the standard mid-engine F430 sports car. With some 220 lb of weight savings, 503 horsepower from a modified 4.3-liter V-8 engine, a track-tuned suspension and a beefed-up MSRP, the Scuderia was bought primarily by VIP Ferrari clients with enough pull to get their names on the waiting list. Heck, development was even done with the input of Ferrari Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. Today, a perfect, low miles F430 Scuderia brings around $200,000, but this car went for a fair amount less. With nearly 60,000 miles on the odometer, presumed history as a racetrack rental by a firm in Las Vegas, a full repaint, and factory carbon ceramic brake discs replaced with steel items, this F430 Scuderia represented a way to get into a special F-car for a steep discount—at least on the front end.

Ferrari Enzo Factory Luggage and Tool Kit

Sold: $33,338

Can't afford a whole Ferrari? You could always start with the luggage. This Bring a Trailer auction lot consisted of a factory-fitted luggage kit and on-board tool kit for the Ferrari Enzo supercar, of which just 399 were built. Both of these items came included with new Enzos, and the seller claims to have bought the items piecemeal through the years, presumably from owners who kept the items when selling their cars on (it happens all the time in the Ferrari world). Final bidding on this lot was spirited,, with two bidders in particular who both really wanted these, possibly for their own incomplete cars. Well bought? Well sold? It's tough to say for such niche items, but it's worth noting that $33,000 will buy you a complete Ferrari Mondial in good condition.

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Sold: $35,542

The original base price of a 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302, a car we liked a lot when one came through our garage in 2013, was a bit north of $42,000 plus options. This car, with just 1,500 miles on it, sold for about 25 percent off of its MSRP, and the owner never even used the red TracKey which allows additional configuration of such features as launch control and pit lane speed control. So, what's the story here? Did the first owner expect to turn a profit by limiting miles on his new 444-hp "collectible" car? Was the Gotta Have It Green paint job too attention-getting? We may never know, but the high bidder got a heck of a discount on a basically brand-new Boss 302 while the seller took a big loss and didn't even get to enjoy his new toy all that much. Advantage: buyer.

1913 Rolls-Royce 40/50 Silver Ghost

Sold: $663,413

While Bring a Trailer serves an important role in the global collector car auction market, the pre-war market segment has tended to stick with traditional auction houses like RM Sotheby's, Bonhams, and Gooding and Company. That may need a closer look with the sale of this 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost that brought well into the six-figures on BaT this week. This car is supposedly one of 188 built to commemorate a 40/50 model which completed the 1911 London-to-Edinburgh Trial, an 800-mile endurance event. A subsequent restoration in the 1990s changed the color from silver-grey to white and the car's bodywork is apparently a later reproduction of the original Barker coachwork.

1987 BMW M6

Sold: $102,900

In contrast to the F430 Scuderia above, here's an example of a top car bringing a top result. The E24-series M6 has certainly become plenty collectible with its 256-hp, 3.5-liter V-6 M-tuned engine and Getrag five-speed manual gearbox, but most M6s of this age have been run hard and fallen victim to deferred maintenance as they depreciated when they were "just used cars." Now that values have turned in the last decade, we see plenty of modified, poorly maintained, or just plain worn-out examples on the market in the $20,000 to $30,000 range. This car presents as nearly new with just 10,000 miles of use, has all its original books and paperwork, and even comes with celebrity provenance, as it was purchased new by ex-Philadelphia Phillies third baseman, Mike Schmidt. As a result, it brought about double what even a very strong, higher mileage car would. In fact, this may be a record price at auction. As they say, you just don't find them like this anymore. Well sold.

1989 Chevrolet Corvette Challenge Race Car

Sold: $29,400

In general, C4-generation Corvettes are still trending low on the value charts. They're out of favor, out of date, and many are just plain out of time as they head to the scrapyards in droves. Because of that, many forget that the C4 Corvette was a groundbreaking car when it was new. Able to pull nearly 1.0 g of lateral grip on the skid pad straight off the showroom floor, the C4 brought performance back to the Corvette name after years of bulking up weight and diminishing output on the C3 series car. In fact, the C4 Corvette made such a great race car, dominating Porsche on the track, that the SCCA racing body banned the car from Showroom Stock racing in the mid-1980s and the Corvette Challenge was created instead as a Corvette spec racing series. Our own Andy Pilgrim took part, in fact, in the quest for a huge million-dollar season rewards purse. The series lasted only for two years, 1988 and 1989, before being disbanded. This car was driven for the full 12-race 1989 season by Randy Ruhlman before being passed around to various collectors. These factory Corvette racers may yet appreciate if the C4 Corvette gains popularity with Gen Xers in the coming years.

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL

Sold: $57,750