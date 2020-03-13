Racing just ain't what it used to be. Much like an over-photoshopped image or a movie that uses a little too much CGI, modern motorsports is a little too perfect, too commercial. Tune into any series, and you'll find a field of very, very fast billboards that in most cases only vaguely resemble their production counterparts.

There's a reason vintage motorsport is so alluring—much of the mystique surrounding races in the early-to-mid-20th century resides in the lack of high-quality video and images shot in-period. If there is a reel of 1960's Formula 1, its usually washed out and incomplete, with only snippets of race coverage and extended shots of the winners spraying champagne on the podium. We've hit the opposite end of the spectrum in 2020; broadcasts of major races cover every corner, every angle, and most include in-car footage—sometimes including a stable shot of the driver's footwork over the pedals.

Pining for the fuzzy, blown-out, flickering days of yore? You're not the only one. Under the production name of Film Grain and Octane, videographer Nick Shirrell captures modern races on a series of 8 mm film cameras, giving viewers a very rare glimpse at a parallel universe where the slick sheen of carbon fiber and vinyl wraps is burned away in the Super 8's haze.

His latest release covers a Ferrari Challenge race on the famed Mugello Circuit in Italy, where he and a video team captured the race, Ferrari museum, and surrounding area on a range of old 8mm cameras. Production quality is extremely high, even if the footage is far from the 4k-resolution stream we're accustomed to on a modern race day. Shirrell even produced an old-timey voiceover narration, recorded on mini-cassette tape recorder and shotgun mic. It sounds deliciously period-correct.

It really does look like found footage from an alternate reality; between shots of brand-new Ferrari 488 Challenge cars ripping around Mugello and modern supercars like the Ferrari F50 and LaFerrari in the museum, it feels otherworldly. Amusingly, shots of the museum's vintage collection—including a 250 GTO and 330 P4—fit right in with the grainy aesthetic.

If this wasn't enough nostalgia overload, make sure to check out Shirrell's other short films on his YouTube channel, including a Super 8 coverage of a Michigan trackday and an Indycar race.