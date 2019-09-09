We’re big fans of the tin-top Ferrari 812 Superfast, which scored a 2019 Automobile All-Stars award—with 789 horsepower from a naturally-aspirated V-12 that revs to 8,900 rpm, how could it not? So when we got news of a convertible version called the Ferrari 812 GTS, to say we were thrilled would be an understatement. Actually, it was a bit more like the delicatessen scene from When Harry Met Sally. The droptop 812 is also significant in another way: The 812 GTS is the first series-production Ferrari convertible with a front-mounted V-12 since the 365 GTS/4 Daytona, which debuted precisely 50 years ago at the 1969 Frankfurt auto show. (For the record, there have been four special, super-limited-edition front-engine V-12 spider models since.)

If you’ve drooled over the specs of the 812 Superfast, then you know what’s coming, starting with that dream of an engine. Its 789 horsepower peaks at 8,500 rpm, just short of the 8,900-rpm rev limit, while torque maxes out at 530 lb-ft. All of this power is generated with nary a turbocharger, though the 812 does feature a variable-geometry intake system. Some 80 percent of the engine’s torque is available below 3,500 rpm, but the mill is designed to provide a burst of power between 6,500 rpm and redline. Equal-length six-into-one headers ensure that the V-12’s unearthly wail is optimized for top-down aural enjoyment.

As with the engine, the hardware of the Ferrari 812 GTS is largely identical to that of the 812 Superfast, including the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an electric power-steering system that provides torque to help the driver countersteer in the event the 812’s back end tries to make an end-run around the front. Ferrari says it has been able to retune the magnetic dampers to mimic the behavior of the coupe’s, this despite a weight increase of 165 pounds, most of which can be chalked up to chassis strengthening.

Ferrari is a bit vague on acceleration figures, saying only that the Spider will get to 62 mph in “under three seconds” (the coupe does it in 2.8), but proudly boasting that the 211-mph top speed is identical to that of the fixed-roof model. (Best to wear a hat with a chin strap.)

The back of the 812 GTS has been largely restyled to accommodate the folding roof, with twin fairings mimicking the coupe’s fastback profile. We imagine over-the-shoulder visibility won’t be great, but we all remember the first rule of Italian driving, right? (If you’re not a ’70s car-crash movie fan: “What’s behind me is not important.”) The design is both beautiful and purposeful: Ferrari shaped the back of the car to retain as much of the fastback’s downforce as possible while also minimizing top-down turbulence.

Speaking of the top, it’s a retractable metal roof setup, designed to provide maximum interior space and not intrude on the cabin when stowed. Opening and closing the roof takes just 14 seconds, and it can be done while the car is moving at speeds of up to 28 mph.

As with the F8 Spider Ferrari also just announced, pricing is stated as being about 11 percent more than the fixed-roof car’s. With the 812 Superfast starting at approximately $344,000, that means the 812 GTS is going to check in somewhere north of 380 large—before options. But if our experience with the 812 Superfast coupe is any indication, it’ll be worth every last stinkin’ penny. Watch for the 812 GTS to hit the streets next summer.