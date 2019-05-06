The Ferrari 488 Pista is the circuit-honed version of the already wicked-quick 488 GTB, and with the 488 line slated to be replaced in the near future by the F8 Tributo, I figured there’s no time like the present to spe my perfect Pista. A year ago, I drove a camouflaged prototype of the Pista at the Italian company’s Fiorano test track and in the hills surrounding its headquarters in Maranello. It’s truly an incredible automobile, with gobs of power and poise. My (pipe dream) Pista is a focused spec, complementing its lightweight, minimalist character. Well, minimalist for a Ferrari.

Exterior

Paint: I’m not usually a huge fan of a Ferrari street car dressed in the all too common red, but classic Rosso Corsa paired with the $15,187 two-tone stripe option looks fantastic on the track-ready Pista. [Alright, no boring colors like silver, white, or black!—Ed.] I’d spec the painted stripes in black (Nero) and silver (Argento Nürburgring). [Oh, there they are.—Ed.]

Wheels: Ferrari dings you $2531 to change the color of the standard matte-gray forged wheels but I’d still go with silver, to match the stripe. Carbon-fiber wheels are available for a touch less than the price of a brand-new VW Golf GTI, or $24,974. They’re certainly interesting and help both rotational and unsprung mass but I’m not keen on either the look or the cost—or the prospect of repairing any damage from America’s crumbling roads.

Interior

Seats: I’d go with the standard black Alcantara racing seats with red stitching, plus tick the box for the leather detailing in Rosso Ferrari. The no-charge addition adds red hide to the center of the seats, as well as the dash trim and the lower map-pocket area on the doors. It’s a nice tie-in with the red exterior. I’d also pay $2531 for the Racing Seat Lifter, giving the driver’s seat a ratcheting lever to adjust the seat height. And, yes, you’re very much correct that a similar feature is standard on pretty much every other car on the market with manual seats.

Trim: The standard carbon-fiber setup is fine. You can go crazy with additional carbon bits inside and out—and many owners will—but this only ends up making the Pista too Fast and Furious for my taste. It also makes it wicked expensive. The carbon-fiber floor plates alone are $7931 (replacing the standard aluminum floor plates).

Options/Packages

Not many. A rear parking camera is a forced, no-charge “option” in the U.S. due to regulations. I’d want a basic audio system (no radio is standard), which costs $3375 and forces you to add navigation and Bluetooth for an extra $506—cheap by Ferrari standards.

What to Skip

Oh my, the list is long. Ferrari is happy—and of course prefers—for you to reach deep into your wallet. In fact, it encourages customers doing so by asking its dealers to meet a minimum average options cost on the cars they sell. Remember, somebody has to pay for that expensive Formula 1 program. Sorry Vettel and Leclerc, but passing on the $9618 High Power HiFi System and the $4219 Apple CarPlay is easy, as the Pista makes its own music and the iPhone integration isn’t fantastic. Plus, that pricing is ludicrous. Spending $10,124 gets you Ferrari Telemetry and an additional $5906 adds a video-camera system but I’d rather get my own standalone system if I was going to get serious about track work. And I’d just buy a proper race car at that point, anyway. I prefer the standard matte-black brake calipers to the eight available color options ($1519 each). Sure, most buyers would go with red on this build, but my subtle setup lets the beautiful silver wheels take the aesthetic spotlight. The $979 aluminum rev counter is tempting given the silver exterior details, but it’s difficult to read. There’s also a plethora of Alcantara and leather options that just add weight and cost and don’t fit the focused nature of the 488 Pista. And I’d skip the no-charge ‘Scuderia Ferrari’ shields on the fenders because they’re on nearly every Ferrari on the road and simply not my style (the Ferrari online configurator automatically adds them to the build).

Total Cost: $377,930 (base price: $353,800)