Our Friend and Fellow Automotive Journalist Davey G. Johnson Is Missing

Davey G. Johnson, our friend and colleague, is missing. He was last heard from early Wednesday morning while riding along the Sonora Pass in California (Route 108 to Route 49). Police from Calaveras County and Amador County have been searching since Saturday, and as of this writing search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

According to fellow journalist and close friend of Johnson Abigail Bassett, who has been posting updates via Facebook and Instagram, the Honda CB1000R he was riding was found in good condition at a rest stop off Route 49 near Mokelumne Hill. On Saturday, June 8, Johnson’s clothing, backpack, cell phone, and laptop were found near the river. His wallet was not recovered, however. Police are now searching by boat and helicopter.

David Gordon Johnson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 200 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and beard. If you have seen him, or have knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department at (209) 754-6500. We’re hoping for his safe return.