A Few Favorites Spotted During 2018 Monterey Car Week

Top-tier shows like the Pebble Beach Concours and The Quail are both beyond reproach and excellently curated, but some of the real magic happens out on the mean streets of Monterey. In the week-or-so leading up to the main event, the entire county undergoes an invasion of automotive hyper-exotica. Special edition supercars and rare one-off prototype classics are crammed into every nook and cranny of the city. To capture everything is a Sisyphean task, but we picked a handful of our favorites we discovered hiding in plain sight.

A Pair of Porsche 918 Spyders

Let’s make this very clear—these are just two of many 918s we spotted last week, one of which was unceremoniously parked in the public parking garage adjacent to our hotel. These lookers were spotted in the special VIP parking behind the Porsche Zentrum at the Quail, located just a few feet from the next entry.

Porsche 993 911 GT2

The key to Car Week is to let the absurdity wash over you. It’s best to submit—don’t try and figure out who, why, where, and how. We struggled to come to any conclusion when we spotted this real-deal 993 GT2 in the Zentrum parking. Just 57 were ever made, none of which were originally sold in the States. These 450-hp monsters are serious auction stars, with values easily breaking above the $2 million mark.

Drag-Ready Mustang

The Car Week heavy hitters tend to migrate from Europe, but there’s plenty of JDM and Detroit iron that turns out for the festivities. Check out this quarter-mile-hungry ‘Stang, complete with massive blower, skinny fronts, and mile-wide rear radials.

1953 Bristol 404 Drophead Coupe

Bristols are exceedingly rare sights on these shores, so this ultra-low-production drophead was likely the only one for a thousand square miles. Like all other Bristols of this era, power comes from a modified BMW inline-six.

Ferrari F50

In the hotel lobby, a red Ferrari F40 sat silently, ready for the upcoming auction. Outside, a black F50 wailed down the street. What a weird place.

1967 Porsche 911 R Prototype

We apologize for the Porsche-heavy list, but we spotted so many special P-cars, we couldn’t resist. Chief among the special metal was the recently restored 911 R prototype, one of just four to exist. Compared to the regular ’67 911S, the R shed roughly 500 pounds and bumped output to a heady 225 hp. Best guess on value? Those worried about their Bugatti car payment need not apply—this is vintage Ferrari territory.

2013 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 300

They made 300 Veyron coupes, and you’re looking at chassis number 300. It’s also one of just 48 Super Sports created, and one of eight optioned for the U.S. market. Even for Bugatti, this is an exceeding special car.

Ferrari 275 GTS

Remember that 918 Spyder we found in the public parking garage? Just one level up from that, this 275 GTS hid between a pair of SUVs. Just 200 of these were made, each packing a 3.3-liter V-12 up front.

The Last Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Ever Built

Delivered new to a certain Mr. Jerry Seinfeld in 1998, this icy blue Carrera 4S is the last aircooled 911 to leave Stuttgart before production of the water-cooled 996 began. It’s remained in his collection ever since, and snuck out for the preview party of Porsche’s Project Gold.