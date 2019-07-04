The 97th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has come and gone. It was quite the race, even if we didn’t get to see the course record shattered in the same dramatic fashion as last year, when Romain Dumas broke both the course record and the eight-minute barrier in the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R. 2019 had its fair share of glory and tragedy, and while VW’s record still stands, Acura’s Peter Cunningham and his RealTime Racing TLX GT set a class record for the third year in a row, Bentley set the production car record in a Continental GT, and the brand-spankin’-new Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody charged up the hill with Motor Trend’s very own Randy Pobst behind the wheel.

We were there to get our share of the action, and while we weren’t able to get many images of the cars in action, we had plenty of time to wander around the pits and staging area to snap some shots of the race cars before they made the 5,000-foot climb to the summit. As expected, the competition is eclectic, ranging from a TDI-powered carbon-fiber VW Beetle to a decommissioned stock car to a flared-out Audi Sport Quattro. Check out our favorite cars in the gallery below, and make sure to check out our coverage of Acura’s successes at this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb here.