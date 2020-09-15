Here at Automobile, we love fast cars. Even when a fast, two-door sports car doesn't suit your needs, there are plenty of fast four-door sedans on sale today that will carry you and at least three of your most courageous friends towards triple-digit top-speed nirvana. How fast are we talking? Spoiler alert: There are four (four!) sedans on this list that will do at least 200 mph. That's impressive for someone who remembers Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini all gunning to be first to trip the radar with a genuine 200-mph, two-door supercar a few decades ago. Today, even the slowest car on our list will run an impressive, electronically limited 186 mph (which you're virtually guaranteed to never see on an American road). Without further ado, we present the fastest sedans on sale that you can buy today.

2020 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, S63, and S65 Final Edition: 186 MPH

You pay your money and you take your choice of any of these Mercedes-AMG offerings. In fact, Mercedes-AMG will give you three choices with a 186-mph top speed, all tying for last place on our list of the fastest sedans on sale. Those looking for a bit of handling prowess to go with their speed will likely opt for the well-rounded E63 S, what with its 603-horsepower, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. Want more room and more luxury? Take a look at the $180,000 S63. Or, for those who want the most of everything, the S65 Final Edition and its 621-hp, twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 starts at around $250,000 (after all, just 130 are being made).

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition: 189 MPH w/M Driver's Package (155 MPH Without)

As four-door coupes go, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is one of the better-looking examples on the market. Still, a pretty face and killer body alone don't make one of the fastest sedans on sale today. You'll need the M8 Competition's 617-hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood, and you'll also need to check the option box for the M Driver's Package, which will raise the speed limiter from a paltry 155 mph all the way up to 189 mph. It's worth noting the 2019 Aston Martin Rapide S and its 190-mph top speed could have sat in this space as well, but Aston decided to stop selling the model in favor of the 155-mph Rapid E electric sedan.

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback: 189 MPH (with Dynamic Plus package; With Dynamic package 174 mph; Base 155 mph)

Score another for the Germans. Audi's sleek and sexy RS7 is on the board with a 189-mph top speed, but only when optioned with the Dynamic Plus package, which includes a 50-percent stiffer air-suspension setup. Base RS7 Sportback models will have to make do with 155 mph, even though the same 591-hp, 590-lb-ft, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 is under their hoods.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: 191 MPH

It's a little sad the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the only Italian entry on our list of the fastest sedans you can buy, but that's the way the biscotti crumbles at the moment. Packed with a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine making 505 hp, the green four-leaf clover variant of the Giulia model line is also the fastest, with a 191-mph top speed.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT S 63: 195 MPH

Why settle for carrying just one passenger when you can carry three? That was the ethos behind the Mercedes-AMG GT in the first place, and the 63 S version takes the experience to the next level. This top-shelf GT 63 S produces 630 hp and a big 664 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V-8, paired with a nine-speed twin-clutch transmission. With a top speed of 195 mph, it's just 1 mph slower than the next two finalists on our list of the fastest sedans on sale right now.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S and Sport Turismo: 196 MPH

You just knew a Porsche had to show up on this list of the fastest sedans on sale. The 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S (and its Sport Turismo counterpart) boasts a 620-hp, twin-turbo V-8, and Porsche says the car will hit a 196-mph top speed on your favorite test track. More good news: The Panamera gets a refresh for the 2021 model year, which all new Turbo S models fall under.

2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody: 196 MPH

More than a mouthful of words, the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody is a seriously fast sedan. Compared to the 2019 model year, the Charger Hellcat makes the same 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of tire-shredding torque, but the new widebody design adds drag, reducing its top speed from 204 mph down to 196 mph. That 8-mph difference doesn't sound like much, but it's enough to push the Charger Hellcat Widebody down a few notches from where it would have wound up on this list of fastest sedans on sale in 2019. The golden lining is, with a base price of $71,140, this is a semi-affordable option compared to virtually all others on this list (and typical cash on the hood incentives often makes it even more so).

2020 Cadillac CT6-V: 200 MPH

Cadillac's slow-selling CT6 sedan has been chopped from the brand's lineup and is slated to be replaced with a car more representative of the Cadillac brand, whatever that means these days. Still, a limited run of Cadillac CT6-V super-sedans were produced for the 2020 model year with a 550-hp, "Blackwing" twin-turbo 4.2-liter V-8 engine. Caddy says all of the 275 examples produced for the U.S. market will do 200 mph, which makes for an impressive last hurrah for a failed luxury sedan. It's also one of just two American entries on this list of the fastest sedans on sale, but sadly you're too late to buy one anymore, as all examples sold out within hours.

2020 Jaguar XE SV Project 8: 200 MPH

Remember the old muscle car formula? Small car, big engine. That applies to the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 as well. After all, it's the smallest sedan in Jaguar's lineup, but it's also one of the mightiest. With a hand-built, 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 good for 592 horses, this sub-4,000-pound sedan has a 200-mph top speed. Just make sure to leave the gargantuan (and removable) rear wing intact, as you'll want the 269 pounds of downforce it generates to keep the XE SV Project 8 on the ground. At a base price of $188,495, unfortunately not everyone who wants this British super-fast sedan will be able to buy one.

2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye: 203 MPH

As previously mentioned, it used to be that the standard Dodge Charger Hellcat would hit a big 204 mph with its last-gen 707-hp, Hemi V-8 engine. Now with wider bodywork, it takes the new-for-2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye with its 797 horses to get within 1 mph of that figure. Even though the $80,090 MSRP is plenty healthy for most of us working types, it's a heck of a lot less expensive than the two cars that sit above it on our list.

2020 BMW Alpina B7: 205 MPH

In locales like Los Angeles, Miami, and Manhattan, the BMW 7 Series is hardly a rare sight. Know what is a rare sight? The Alpina B7, which boosts the standard 750i's 445 hp and 480 lb-ft to a heady 600 hp and 590 lb-ft. That's enough to push its near-5,000 pounds to 205 mph, says Alpina, or good enough for second best on this list of fastest sedans on sale. Such speed doesn't come cheap: If you thought a standard 750i was ridiculous at $103,995, you'll pay some 40 percent more for the Alpina: $143,795 before you start adding options (and you will add options).

2020 Bentley Flying Spur: 207 MPH

The Bentley Flying Spur is the marque's flagship sedan, and it's all new for the 2020 model year. But forget the sumptuous interior handcrafted from real metal, leather, and wood. Forget the plush second-row seats designed to ferry executives and captains of industry from a private airstrip to secluded summer mansion. You can even forget the Flying Spur's $215,000 starting price. What you need to know is, this is the world's fastest production sedan in 2020, with a 626-hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12 engine that will move its 2.5-ton heft to a Vmax of 207 mph. If that's not good for bragging rights down at Casino Monte-Carlo, we don't know what is.

