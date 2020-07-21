We're here to focus on the cream of the crop, however, including only the very fastest production cars made today. To qualify, a car must be road-legal, and at least 25 units must be built or planned. If you think you've detected an omission, be sure to read to the bottom of the list to see our honorable mentions.

The Fastest Production Cars in the World

2020 McLaren Senna: 208 MPH



While buyers have already spoken for all examples of the awe-inspiring McLaren Senna, the British manufacturer hasn't yet completed the planned run of 500 units. Due to massive aero effects, it ranks lower on the list than the "regular" 720S on which it is based.

Weighing just about 3,000 pounds, the Senna accelerates to 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.7 seconds and attains its 208-mph top speed thanks to its 789-horsepower, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine and its seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Be sure to check out our first drive of the Senna, which led our contributor Arthur St. Antoine to conclude that it's one of the greatest supercars ever made. McLaren asks just shy of $1,000,000 (starting price) for the privilege of ownership, significantly more than the 720S, which also found its way onto this list.

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo: 211 MPH



It's no secret we're huge fans of the F8 Tributo, naming it an All-Star during our annual award event. While we were not far enough off our rockers to take it anywhere near its 211-mph top speed during our evaluation, and we didn't need to go quite that fast to fall in love. Its scintillating twin-turbo V-8 produces 710 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Despite being one of the 10 fastest cars in production, the F8 Tributo amazes with its well-rounded capabilities; it's as comfortable around town and on the freeway as it is thrilling in the canyons and on track. Long story short, the Ferrari F8 Tributo makes a shlub feel like a king. Ferrari asks a starting price of $275,580, but we've driven examples as expensive as $365,741 and even $436,709.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera: 211 MPH



Stunning, comfortable, and capable of attaining a ludicrous 211 mph, Aston Martin's mega-GT ranks high on the list of fastest cars in the world. We tested a pre-production example of the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, and its prodigious torque left us doubting why you would ever need an electric car's twist.

The DBS Superleggera is powered by a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 engine sending 715 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. It's hard to go this fast in a prettier package. The $308,081 starting price is steep, and we'd wager buyers will likely spend even more on options and customizations.

2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast: 211 MPH



With a name like Superfast we'd be disappointed if this Ferrari didn't do 211 mph. However, our first reaction to Ferrari's naturally aspirated V-12 touring car was anything but disappointment. We declared the 812 Superfast an All-Star a little more than a year ago and rightfully so; it won our staff's hearts and minds simply by being both super and fast.

Its 6.5-liter engine churns out a massive 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque. If this is going to be the last naturally aspirated, non-electrified Ferrari, we can't imagine a better alternative. Want one? You're looking at a base price of $335,275, but expect to spend closer to $500,000 for a well-equipped example. If you want to own what could be the greatest V-12 Ferrari of all time, look no further.

2020 McLaren 720S: 212 MPH



Yet another one of our All-Stars makes the list of fastest production cars. What can we say? Our slogan is "No Boring Cars" for a reason. We crowned the McLaren 720S with our top accolade during our 2018 All-Stars evaluation. Despite spending more than a week with the car, we found little to criticize when we put the supercar through its paces.

The 720S's rapidity certainly was never an issue. Capable of hitting 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and accelerating all the way to 212 mph, this McLaren is no slouch. It develops less power than the Senna, making "only" 710 horsepower, but its slippery, low-downforce form allows it an extra 4 mph on the top end. Figure on a minimum of $301,500 if you want to park a 720S in your garage.

2020 Ford GT: 216 MPH



We named the Ford GT an All-Star the same year we awarded the same to the McLaren 720S. It demands more compromises than its British peer, but ekes out an even higher top speed as a result of its no-nonsense approach.

Although it is motivated by the smallest and least-powerful engine on this list—a mere 3.5-liter V-6 yielding 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque—Ford's carbon-fiber supercar is anything but a pipsqueak. Editor-in-chief Mac Morrison said of it, "The GT's steering, braking, and suspension setup are all phenomenal, allowing you to attack apex curbs with an aggressive I-will-own-you style that seemingly rewards drivers more the harder they push." High top-speed plus legit cornering capabilities? Sign us up.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: 217 MPH



Lamborghini was determined to make both top speed and insane aerodynamics a priority with the 759-horsepower Aventador SVJ. This is the ultimate iteration of the Italian automaker's flagship supercar, with enough performance to further muddy the waters between the arbitrary classifications of supercar and hypercar.

Its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 makes 531 lb-ft of torque and sends power to all four wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. Like its primary rival, the Ferrari 812 Superfast, we think the Aventador SVJ is going to go down as one of the all-time greats.

2021 McLaren Speedtail: 250 MPH



Notice the jump in top speed between the Speedtail and the Aventador SVJ? That's because McLaren built this long, low, and lean hyper GT to bring a driver and two other occupants to an astonishingly blistering pace. Its 3,153-pound mass is propelled by the 1,036-horsepower combination of McLaren's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine in tandem with an electric motor.

Its 250-mph top speed trumps the legendary McLaren F1's 241 mph, but falls short of reclaiming the "fastest production car in the world" title for McLaren. The Speedtail was designed to cross a continent in a single bound, and based on this recent review from our friends at MotorTrend, we're inclined to believe it.

2020 Bugatti Chiron: 261 MPH



When we drove the Bugatti Chiron for the first time, we called it a "16-cylinder salute to the Golden Age of gasoline-powered excess." That declaration holds true to this day. Until a Super Sport version of Bugatti's hypercar hits the streets, this is officially the fastest production car being built today; the Koenigsegg Agera RS finished its run back in 2018.

For the roughly $3-million asking price, Bugatti's hypercar delivers an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 engine rated at a prodigious 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive Chiron blazes from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and hits 261 mph, despite tipping the scales at a hefty 4,398 pounds. As far as proper production cars go, these are benchmarks that only another big-budget exotic will be able to topple.

Honorable Mentions

2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+: 304 MPH



The 2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is recognized here for achieving one of the most sought-after automotive feats: breaking the 300-mph barrier on the road. The production Chiron Super Sport's top speed will be electronically limited, "for safety," to 273.4 mph. Bugatti will build only 30 copies of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ models, at a cost of nearly $4,000,000 each, all of which are sold already. We got a chance to check out the 304-mph Bugatti Chiron during the 2019 LA Auto Show, still splattered with dead bugs from its high-speed run.

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS: 277.9 MPH



We know some of you are going to be asking about the top-speed run accomplished by the Koenigsegg Agera RS, especially because we provided extensive coverage of the hypercar's record-setting run in Nevada. The Agera RS has already ended production, so we omitted it from the main part of the list. That doesn't make its achievement any less notable, however.

