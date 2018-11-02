/ News / Fabulous Fords of the 2018 SEMA Show
News

Fabulous Fords of the 2018 SEMA Show

Everything from the GT Carbon Series Package to a Mustang with a Ferrari engine

By:

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Ford fans were in for a treat at this year’s SEMA show. Not only did the Ford booth teem with modified variations of the current FoMoCo lineup, the marque’s past products were well-represented throughout the aftermarket convention.

Hoonigan’s 1986 Ford RS200 made a strong statement with its matte black finish and white Fifteen52 wheels as did the Model A hot rod in Meguiar’s booth. Also notable was a 1968 Mustang with a twin-turbo Ferrari V-8 engine swap by American Legends. You decide if that’s a good or bad thing.

Check out our gallery below for the full collection of Ford cars and trucks we spotted at the 2018 SEMA show!

Buying Guide
Powered by Motortrend
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

MSRP $0 XL 2WD Regular Cab

View Full Specs and Compare