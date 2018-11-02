Fabulous Fords of the 2018 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Ford fans were in for a treat at this year’s SEMA show. Not only did the Ford booth teem with modified variations of the current FoMoCo lineup, the marque’s past products were well-represented throughout the aftermarket convention.

Hoonigan’s 1986 Ford RS200 made a strong statement with its matte black finish and white Fifteen52 wheels as did the Model A hot rod in Meguiar’s booth. Also notable was a 1968 Mustang with a twin-turbo Ferrari V-8 engine swap by American Legends. You decide if that’s a good or bad thing.

Check out our gallery below for the full collection of Ford cars and trucks we spotted at the 2018 SEMA show!