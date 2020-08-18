These Intense F1 Racing Photos Aren't What They Seem

Creativity is helping us all keep sane during the global pandemic. For auto enthusiasts, that creativity often comes in the form of wild car renderings or innovative camper conversions. And for one clever photographer, it's all about recreating the action of Formula One from home—using toy cars.

These photos from Benedek Lampert, 25, almost look like they were taken from an actual Formula One race. But they're actually toy cars on a scaled-down F1 racetrack made from cardboard. To make the scenes more realistic, the photographer added smoke, dust, and gravel to the track. A rolling platform helped simulate movement from the cars. According to photography news website PetaPixel, which spoke with Lampert, the photos required no retouching, save for adding headlight illumination to the safety car. The photos were shot with a Nikon D750 camera.

Lampert's work reminds us of another photographer, Kunal Kelkar, who took photos of a toy Lamborghini Huracan on a treadmill. The treadmill proved to be the perfect rolling road, making it appear like the Lamborghini was racing on a track. As Kelkar noted, one of the biggest challenges was dealing with the fact that a toy car behaves very differently from the real one.