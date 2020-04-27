As business ventures come, starting a performance driving school has got to be among the riskiest. For one, you need a venue—specifically, a racetrack—and we can't imagine the rent or track time is cheap. Also, you need insurance, and lots of it. Then there's the matter of buying the cars you'll loan to your students. Starting a one-make, arrive-and-drive racing series is perhaps even riskier, with greater operating costs and reliance on deep-pocketed customers. But if you're dead-set on getting into these games, here's an opportunity to nab the vehicles necessary: Exotics Racing is putting its entire fleet of EXR LV02 race cars, including all associated parts and tools, up for sale.

Strategically located 15 minutes away from the strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Exotics Racing has been a popular tourist destination for high-rolling thrill junkies since 2009. In addition to its production sports car and supercar track experiences, Exotics Racing also offered a purpose-built race car for rent. Called the EXR LV02, the bantamweight tube-frame race car is based on Europe's Mitjet 2L. Just barely longer than a Mazda Miata and weighing in at 1,650 pounds, the LV02 is said to reach 60 mph in 4.0 seconds and continues on a top speed of 150 mph. And that's with a 230-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox.

What could you do in an LV02? You could pay per lap by booking one of Exotics Racing's experience packages (60 laps would cost you $2,475), and up until this year you could race wheel to wheel in their turn-key, arrive-and-drive EXR series. When it first launched in 2015, the price of entry was $4,990 for a sprint race and $9,990 for an endurance race. Considering the company provided everything needed to run a race, including the car, fire suit, helmet, HANS device, and even a support crew, that wasn't such a bad deal, especially for anyone wanting to dive right into the racing experience without the upkeep a race team normally demands.

But a representative of Exotics Racing confirms that series folded earlier this year, which is why the entire fleet of more than 20 EXR LV02 race cars is now for sale via an online auction. Going on now through May 6, the auction is comprised of 170 lots, ranging from heavy-duty plastic drink coolers to wiper blades to body shells to engines and transmissions to complete race cars. You can get the whole shebang by bidding on the bulk lot, but the winning bid must be at least 10 percent greater than the combined selling price of all individual lots in order to buy the series wholesale. As of this writing, there are complete race cars going for as little as $170. But with 11 days still to go, you can count on the bidding going way up. Still, if you need a race car (or several) you could score a sweet deal.

A spokesperson for Liquid Asset Partners, the company handling the sale for Exotics Racing, said the auction is "due to a strategic refocus of their core business." Another representative clarified that the sale does not include Exotics Racing's Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, and other high-performance supercars, which you'll still be able to rent once the attraction reopens (expected to happen this June).