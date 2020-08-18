Here are Some of the Most Expensive Hot Wheels Ever

As we enumerated in our prior list of the most sought-after modern Hot Wheels, hard-to-find variants from the first few years of Hot Wheels production are some of the most valuable (expensive) and cherished collectible toys in the high-end collecting sphere. The trouble is, when you try and pin-down specifically what the most expensive Redlines—the first few years of Hot Wheels—are, you run into a mire of prototypes, one-offs, and promotional models. So, skirting around some of the more unique Redlines, here is a handful of valuable, now-expensive vintage Hot Wheels to keep an eye out for when you're digging through your collection.

1970 Classic Nomad in Gold, $2,500-Plus

Like the majority of Redlines that occupy the upper echelons of the value docket, the Classic Nomad is shaped after classic American iron. In this case, a mid-1950s Chevrolet Nomad is the source material. Of the original run of the Classic Nomad model, the ones finished in Gold appear today to be the most-expensive examples.

1968 Custom Camaro in Brown, $3,000

Historically, aside from the monumentally rare "Over Chrome" paint variants, brown was one of the least popular and least produced colors for early Redlines. The popular Custom Camaro casting was seldom seen in brown, with some collectors believing the Custom Camaro in brown with white interior was only used for promotional purposes. So it makes sense that one of these Hot Wheels is now one of the most expensive to purchase, if you can find one.

1969 '31 Woody in Brown, $8,000

Yep, another brown Redline, another one of the most expensive Hot Wheels. According to some Hot Wheels experts, only a dozen '31 Woodys in brown exist, making this one of the more valuable and difficult-to-track-down Hot Wheels.

1971 Olds 442 in Purple, $12,000

Manufactured in Hong Kong for just one year, the Olds 442 in purple is considered one of the rarest production Hot Wheels cars, ever. But, there is always something more expensive just around the bend.

1969 Rear-Loading Beach Bomb, $100,000-Plus

For those who are remotely familiar with collecting Hot Wheels Redlines, you know nothing else could take the top spot other than the Rear-Loading Beach Bomb. The production version of the 1:64 VW Bus featured dual surfboards mounted in side-saddles on either side of the model, as opposed to the plastic surfboards loaded through the rear window as found on the early prototypes.

As a result, the few rear-loading prototypes that have made it into circulation regularly command six-figures, particularly the ultra-rare and ultra-expensive pink variant. The Hot Wheels red rear-loader pictured above was valued on Antiques Roadshow between $100,000-$150,000.

