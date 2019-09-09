Every second with the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is precious. We were the first media outlet in the world to test the first production mid-engine Corvette, but aside from how it drives, we had a chance to see other important bits and pieces. We looked around the new Chevy Corvette C8 to find any kind of Easter eggs or cool features, and just as we expected, six caught our attention. With the sports car arriving to customers’ hands at the end of the year, here are three cool features and two Easter eggs to look for in the new Corvette C8.

Corvette logo hidden on the speaker between the seats

The center speaker located between the two seats bears the Corvette logo, but you’ll have to search to find it. The holes of the speakers are drilled so that you can see the flags from certain angles, and it’s actually easier to see them when you’re standing outside the car. You won’t be able to see the logo when you’re sitting inside, as the pattern is only visible from a certain distance.

Open the frunk from the front

Given that the engine is behind the driver and passenger, the Corvette has enough space in the front for what we call a frunk, or front trunk. Instead of opening the frunk with the remote key or from inside the car, there’s a button hidden on the front fascia just above the left air vent that will open the frunk. Just like the rear trunk, the frunk has a proximity feature, so it can be opened when the car is locked and you have the key in your pocket.

Hold the unlock button on the key, and the windows will open

Just like other Chevy products, if you hold down the unlock button on the remote key, the windows will automatically lower. Although this is technically not an Easter egg and it’s something we’ve seen in other Chevrolet products, it’s a nice feature to have on hot days.

More flags on the rear window

Continuing with the tradition, the Corvette C8 also has a pattern of black flags on the rear window that fades downward. This started with the Corvette C7 and continues in the mid-engine car. The flags are a bit narrower and have more of a V shape, following the C8’s updated logo.

The trunk is soft-close

You don’t have to slam the trunk to close it. Gently close the hatch, and the soft-close system will make sure it closes properly without you having to push on it.

Top can be secured in the trunk

Removing the top is quite easy, and once you take it off, the glass, body-colored, or carbon-fiber top can be secured in the trunk. Two latches (one on each side) keep the top secured. Although trunk space is significantly reduced, you can still store smaller items if you need to.

This story originally appeared on MotorTrend.