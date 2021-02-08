Watch Every Car Commercial From the 2021 Super Bowl

Let's put our differences aside for a minute because regardless of the team you wanted to win Super Bowl LV, we can all come together to appreciate a quality Super Bowl commercial. Especially if it includes cars. That's why we've gathered every automotive ad from 2021's Big Game for your viewing pleasure and put them right here in one place. Enjoy!

Cadillac | "ScissorHandsFree"

To highlight its upcoming semi-autonomous features—and the new Lyriq electric SUV—Cadillac has brought back Edward Scissorhands. Well, it is actually Mr. Scissorhands' son, Edgar, who is played here by Timotheé Chalamet; Winona Ryder, who starred in the original 1990 Tim Burton movie Edward Scissorhands alongside sharp-handed Johnny Depp, plays Edgar's mother in this amusing spot. We won't give away the whole clip, but you can probably guess why a hands-free self-driving mode (like GM's SuperCruise, which will be offered on the Lyriq) would be nice for a teenage driver with scissors for hands.

Ford | "Finish Strong: Extended Version"

Ford is using its airtime to continue its #FinishStrong campaign, pushing for unity as "we're so close" to emerging from the global coronavirus pandemic. There's nary an F-150 or Mustang Mach-E—or any other Ford vehicle, for that matter—featured prominently anywhere.

General Motors | "No Way Norway" With Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, Awkwafina

Will Ferrell refuses to let Norway take the crown in electric vehicle sales (per capita, that is) from the United States, so he does what any proud American should: hops in a Cadillac Lyriq EV and recruits Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina to meet him in Norway. (Thompson and Awkwafina drive a GMC Hummer EV, of course).

Jeep | "The Middle" with Bruce Springsteen and "The Road Ahead"

Jeep dropped two new ads the day before the Super Bowl. The first is called "The Middle" and features Bruce Springsteen driving his personal CJ-5 to visit the U.S. Center Chapel, which sits at the geographic center of the lower 48 U.S. states. In the spot, the iconic New Jersey rock musician's voiceover serves as a call to bridge the divide in modern American culture: "The very soil we stand on is common ground," he intones at one point. The second commercial, "The Road Ahead," is more product-focused, showcasing Jeep's Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and providing a glimpse at the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L.

Toyota | "Upstream" With Jessica Long

There are no cars in it, but Toyota's Super Bowl commercial, which highlights Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long, is sure to pull at your heartstrings.

Vroom | "Dealership Pain"

Vroom wants car buyers to avoid the hassle of buying from a dealership, and to drive the point home it's released a Super Bowl commercial that is sure to put an evil grin on Dick Cheney's face.

WeatherTech | "WeatherTech Family Super Bowl Commercial 2021"