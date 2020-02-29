Owning a Ferrari isn't difficult—anyone can buy a 308 or a 400i for about the same price as a halfway-decent new Toyota Corolla. But a chance to own a rare Ferrari is—well, rare. If you've got a spare few million dollars lying around, you'd better hop to it, as London's Girardo & Co. has an Enzo Ferrari for sale, and it's a truly uncommon one.

The Enzo Ferrari is often referred to as the Ferrari Enzo, but that's not correct—it was meant to be a tribute to the company's founder and not to scramble his name. Ferrari's then-chairman Luca di Montezemolo explained the origin of the name when Automobile first drove the car: "After I celebrated Maranello [with the 550 Maranello] and I celebrated Modena [with the 360 Modena], I was really looking for a way to celebrate Enzo Ferrari. " History has proven this to be a job well done.

Technically, all Enzos are rare: Ferrari built just 400 between 2002-2005, and even when it was new, we knew it was something special. Di Montezemolo told us the car was "very close to Formula 1 in idea, in concept and a little bit even in design." The mid-engine Enzo was notable for its lack of tacked-on wings, relying on its body panels to improve aerodynamics and downforce.

The carbon-fiber-lined interior looked almost Spartan by the standards of the day, but the flat-topped steering wheel, which bedazzles the driver with its row of nearing-the-redline LEDs, was straight out of an F1 car (though admittedly it looks rather tame compared to today's Ferrari steering wheels). For power, Ferrari designed a new 48-valve, 6.0-liter aluminum V-12 that delivered 650 naturally aspirated horsepower. Such an engine was new and novel then and is a rare species today.

What sets this particular Enzo apart is its paint color: Grigio Alloy. Grigio means gray, but the car has a distinct blue tinge that gives it a very different look than the typical red or yellow machines that commonly roll out of the Maranello factory. This is one of two Enzos to wear this hue, and it looks great with the blue seat bolsters. It was originally delivered in France and went to its first and only owner less than three years after it was built. In that time, it has clocked up less than 2,500 km—about 1,500 miles.

How much will it cost? The Girardo ad merely says "Price Upon Request," but we imagine it will go for somewhere in the $3-million range—maybe more, considering its low mileage, single ownership, and rare color combination. Many exotic car ads hype themselves with the words "rare opportunity," but owning a car like this fits that description indeed.

