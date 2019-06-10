Emory’s 1960 Porsche 356 RSR is an Alternate-Reality Hot Rod

When it comes to outlaw-ifying Porsche 356s, there isn’t much Emory Motorsports hasn’t done to the diminutive little coupe. After all, visionary and head honcho Rod Emory is the progenitor of the 356 outlaw movement. We’ve enjoyed Emory’s impeccable 356 hot rods for years, but we’ve never seen anything quite like his newest creation: the 1960 Porsche 356 RSR.

The concept isn’t nearly as complex as the project. As the name suggests, the swollen, ’roided-out coupe is Emory’s vision for what a 356 race car would look like done in the style of the Porsche 935 and original 1973 911 Carrera RSR, while still retaining key elements of an Emory outlaw. The result is one of the most aggressive evolutions of the 356 we’ve ever seen.

Don’t worry; Emory didn’t chop up a pristine, Rennsport-ready car. Only a roof (and presumably a VIN plate) was taken from the donor 1960 356B coupe, as “the rest of the body panels were destined for scrap.” From there, Emory stretched a hand-sculpted aluminum skin over a 1990 Porsche 964 911 chassis, handiwork that included a new nose, tail, decklid, and one-piece hood. The only externally visible 911 bits are the modified rocker panels.

Regular—if you can call them that—Emory 356 Outlaws pack around 200 horsepower from the hopped-up 2.0-liter flat four. With the help of twin-turbos and an all-new engine design based on Porsche’s dry-sump 3.6-liter flat-six from the 1990s, the 356 RSR’s 2.4-liter flat-four pushes out 393 horsepower, a tremendous amount of power for a car that weighs just 1,950 pounds.

To manage all the muscle, a bespoke KW coil-over suspension, Eisenlohr Racing camber plates, and Tarett Engineering anti-roll bars hide under the bodywork. The 964 steering and brakes carry over, although the latter incorporate upgraded rotors from Coleman Racing. Momo was a principle partner in the project, so naturally a set of center-lock Momo five-spoke wheels spin on factory 935 hubs.

Inside, it’s as Spartan as a Carrera RSR. Aside from a leather-wrapped dash, wooden shift knob, and lightweight seats, everything else is aluminum or steel. Bonus points for the “stressed” Momo Prototipo steering wheel.

At this time, the 356 RSR remains a one-off concept, but we’re sure well-heeled patrons will be getting in touch with Emory soon enough.