Okay, maybe make that all year. Rod Emory is well-known in the Porsche community for his “Outlaw” car builds; they typically start with a Porsche 356 as a basis, and his eponymous Emory Motorsports shop carefully and extensively modifies the vintage, air-cooled, rear-engine machines into more extreme versions of the iconic sports cars that they are.

Things have gone a step further with what Emory calls the “356 C4S,” a classic 356 with the all-wheel-drive underpinnings from a 964-series 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4. The car was commissioned by one of Emory’s clients who reportedly refers to his new all-weather 356 as the “AllRad 356.”

Why an all-wheel-drive 356? Few people find much to complain about regarding the standard rear-drive car, but this car was made to reach snowy east-coast ski destinations with a little more ease than your standard classic P-car. Said to have taken some four years to complete, the 356 C4S project mates the body of a 1964 Porsche 356 and the chassis of a 1990 911 C4. The 911 is both longer and wider than the 356, but by shortening the former and widening the latter, the two came together.

Retaining the 911’s suspension mounting points, a custom KW Suspension coil-over setup was used to optimize handling and ride, and the 964’s brakes were also carried over. They sit behind custom wheels. The powertrain is a mix of old and new, with the 911’s five-speed G64 gearbox mated to an Emory-Rothsport “Outlaw-4” engine, a dry-sump, twin-plug 2.4-liter flat-four that makes some 200 horsepower and features twin Weber 48 IDA carbs for that classic induction noise. With a claimed curb weight of under 2,200 pounds, this Outlaw should move along just fine. The car’s Graphite Blue Metallic paint is an OEM Porsche color, while the roof rack is made of titanium.

Inside, the cabin gets the sort of treatment anyone familiar with Emory’s creations would come to expect. Sport seats lined in green leather with four-point harnesses are visual highlights, along with a Momo Heritage steering wheel and a Tilton performance pedal box.

Want one for yourself? This car was a one-off custom creation, but if you ask nice and bring a fat enough checkbook, Emory Motorsports would probably consider building you a 356 C4S of your very own.