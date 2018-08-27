/ 1937 Alfa Romeo 4C Scores Best of Show Win at 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

An exquisite 1937 Alfa Romeo 4C 2900B Touring Berlinetta took home the Best of Show prize at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
The deep blue Alfa Romeo won its class before competing for Best of Show and also picked up this year’s Charles A. Chayne Trophy—plus, it was named the J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car.
“As a Zagato collector, I broke the rules and bought a Touring-bodied car because this Alfa Romeo is very special,” said owner David Sydorick of Beverly Hills, California in a statement. “It is a piece of automotive architecture mounted on a Grand Prix chassis that has technology that was top of the line for prewar cars. It’s a wonderful combination. It’s beautiful from top to bottom.”
The polished prizewinner competed against over 200 cars from 17 countries and 31 states on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The concours is not a contest of speed, but instead it is one of elegance since its inception in 1950.
“This Alfa Romeo 8C 2.9 has all that one would wish for in a car—speed, style, and, frankly, sex appeal,” said Sandra Button, Concours chairman in a release. “The Touring styling is simply magical, and to top it off it makes all the right noises!”
Honorable mentions include a 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine owned by the Lehrman Collection of Palm Beach, Florida and a 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé owned by Robert Kudela of Chropyne, Czech Republic.
This year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance also raised $1.8 million for charity that will benefit over 80 local charities.
The 69th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance returns to the third Sunday of August next year—so be sure to mark your calendars for August 18, 2019.
Here’s the complete list of this year’s winners:
Best of Show
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
Best of Show Nominees
1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine
Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida
1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé
Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic
Elegance Awards
Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible
1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet
Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky
J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car
1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster
John & Heather Mozart, Palo Alto, California
Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car
1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina Coupe
MJJV Cars, Rye, New York
Special Awards
Alec Ulmann Trophy
1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Rollston Convertible Victoria
Jorge Fernandez, Marbella, Spain
Ansel Adams Award
1910 Pope-Hartford Model T 5 Passenger Touring
Gary & Sheryl Hunter, Arcadia, California
ArtCenter College of Design Award
1947 Cisitalia 202 SC Vignale Cabriolet
Janice Feldman, Singapore
Briggs Cunningham Trophy
1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder
Jonathan Feiber & Heather Buhr, Atherton, California
Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award
1959 Citroën DS 19 Berline d’Usine
Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida
Chairman’s Trophy
1965 Hong Qi CA72
Zongmin Huang & Xiaoling Sun, Chengdu, China
Charles A. Chayne Trophy
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
Classic Car Club of America Trophy
1931 Minerva Type AL Rollston Convertible Sedan
The Stephens Family, San Francisco, California
Elegance in Motion Trophy
1939 Lagonda V12 Le Mans Rapide Drophead Coupé
The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong
Enzo Ferrari Trophy
1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder
Chris & Ann Cox, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
FIVA Postwar Trophy
1955 OSCA MT4 2AD Vignale Berlinetta
Roger Hoffmann, Point Reyes Station, California
FIVA Prewar Trophy
1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost James & Co. Open Tourer
Kesri Dev Singh, Wankaner, India
The French Cup
1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet
Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York
Gran Turismo Trophy
1966 All American Racers Eagle Special
Bruce Canepa, Scotts Valley, California
Lincoln Trophy
1926 Lincoln Brunn Cabriolet
Dana & Paula Morgan, Scotts Valley, California
Lorin Tryon Trophy
His Highness Rana Manvendra Singh Barwani
Lucius Beebe Trophy
1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Gurney Nutting Streamline Coupé
Amir & Wendy Jetha, Mumbai, India
MercedesBenz Star of Excellence Award
1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Barker Tourer Race Car
The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California
Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy
1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Windovers Limousine
His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singhji of Marwar-Jodhpur, Jodhpur, India
The Phil Hill Cup
1954 OSCA 2000 S Frua Spider
Michael Trösser, Germany
Tony Hulman Trophy
1961 Bryant Heating & Cooling Epperly Special
Bill Akin, Hermitage, Tennesse
The Vitesse ~ Elegance Trophy
1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé
Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic