/ 1937 Alfa Romeo 4C Scores Best of Show Win at 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

An exquisite 1937 Alfa Romeo 4C 2900B Touring Berlinetta took home the Best of Show prize at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The deep blue Alfa Romeo won its class before competing for Best of Show and also picked up this year’s Charles A. Chayne Trophy—plus, it was named the J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car.

“As a Zagato collector, I broke the rules and bought a Touring-bodied car because this Alfa Romeo is very special,” said owner David Sydorick of Beverly Hills, California in a statement. “It is a piece of automotive architecture mounted on a Grand Prix chassis that has technology that was top of the line for prewar cars. It’s a wonderful combination. It’s beautiful from top to bottom.”

The polished prizewinner competed against over 200 cars from 17 countries and 31 states on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The concours is not a contest of speed, but instead it is one of elegance since its inception in 1950.

“This Alfa Romeo 8C 2.9 has all that one would wish for in a car—speed, style, and, frankly, sex appeal,” said Sandra Button, Concours chairman in a release. “The Touring styling is simply magical, and to top it off it makes all the right noises!”

Honorable mentions include a 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine owned by the Lehrman Collection of Palm Beach, Florida and a 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé owned by Robert Kudela of Chropyne, Czech Republic.

This year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance also raised $1.8 million for charity that will benefit over 80 local charities.

The 69th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance returns to the third Sunday of August next year—so be sure to mark your calendars for August 18, 2019.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s winners:

Best of Show

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

Best of Show Nominees

1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Town Limousine

Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé

Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic

Elegance Awards

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1937 Cadillac Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet

Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky

J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car

1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster

John & Heather Mozart, Palo Alto, California

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina Coupe

MJJV Cars, Rye, New York

Special Awards

Alec Ulmann Trophy

1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B Rollston Convertible Victoria

Jorge Fernandez, Marbella, Spain

Ansel Adams Award

1910 Pope-Hartford Model T 5 Passenger Touring

Gary & Sheryl Hunter, Arcadia, California

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1947 Cisitalia 202 SC Vignale Cabriolet

Janice Feldman, Singapore

Briggs Cunningham Trophy

1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder

Jonathan Feiber & Heather Buhr, Atherton, California

Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award

1959 Citroën DS 19 Berline d’Usine

Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida

Chairman’s Trophy

1965 Hong Qi CA72

Zongmin Huang & Xiaoling Sun, Chengdu, China

Charles A. Chayne Trophy

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

Classic Car Club of America Trophy

1931 Minerva Type AL Rollston Convertible Sedan

The Stephens Family, San Francisco, California

Elegance in Motion Trophy

1939 Lagonda V12 Le Mans Rapide Drophead Coupé

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

Enzo Ferrari Trophy

1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder

Chris & Ann Cox, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

FIVA Postwar Trophy

1955 OSCA MT4 2AD Vignale Berlinetta

Roger Hoffmann, Point Reyes Station, California

FIVA Prewar Trophy

1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost James & Co. Open Tourer

Kesri Dev Singh, Wankaner, India

The French Cup

1935 Delage D8-85 Henri Chapron/Clabot Cabriolet

Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York

Gran Turismo Trophy

1966 All American Racers Eagle Special

Bruce Canepa, Scotts Valley, California

Lincoln Trophy

1926 Lincoln Brunn Cabriolet

Dana & Paula Morgan, Scotts Valley, California

Lorin Tryon Trophy

His Highness Rana Manvendra Singh Barwani

Lucius Beebe Trophy

1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Gurney Nutting Streamline Coupé

Amir & Wendy Jetha, Mumbai, India

Mercedes­Benz Star of Excellence Award

1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Barker Tourer Race Car

The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California

Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy

1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Windovers Limousine

His Highness Maharaja Gaj Singhji of Marwar-Jodhpur, Jodhpur, India

The Phil Hill Cup

1954 OSCA 2000 S Frua Spider

Michael Trösser, Germany

Tony Hulman Trophy

1961 Bryant Heating & Cooling Epperly Special

Bill Akin, Hermitage, Tennesse

The Vitesse ~ Elegance Trophy

1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Figoni Fastback Coupé

Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic