Electric Porsche Boxster and Cayman Variants Could Arrive in 2022

Over the past year or so, we’ve heard a lot about Porsche’s plans to add a hybrid 911 to its lineup. Porsche also recently announced that the next-generation Macan will go all-electric. After seeing what Porsche can do with performance hybrids such as the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, we’re pretty confident in the German automaker’s ability to electrify its lineup without ruining driving dynamics. Now, Porsche’s begun talking a little more about plans for electrifying the 718 Boxster and Cayman.

Speaking with Autocar, Porsche chairman Oliver Blume recently revealed that electric 718 prototypes have already been built, and various hybrids will begin testing soon. “We have prototypes of the 718 running in electric now, and a hybrid prototype is being built,” he said. “If you look to the next generation of those cars it is possible, although it is not yet clear whether it would be plug-in hybrid or hybrid.”

According to other unnamed sources Autocar spoke with, the decision to introduce a hybrid or plug-in hybrid Boxster and Cayman first is directly related to the limits of current battery technology. With its current mid-engine platform, an all-electric Cayman would reportedly have a sub-200-mile range. Supposedly, the plan is to now develop an electric version of the Boxster and Cayman on Porsche’s PPE platform, which would give the resulting car a much longer range.

If things continue to follow the plan outlined above, Autocar believes we could see the electric 718 twins sold alongside the regular Cayman and Boxster as early as 2022. Presumably, the hybrid versions will go on sale earlier, but it’s not clear how soon that would be.