Hyperbolically powerful EVs are sprouting all over the automotive landscape like weeds these days. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S makes an already frankly ludicrous 750 horsepower, but the Lotus Evija, Rimac C2, and Tesla Roadster all have it beat. Now there's a new player in the game. Elation Hypercars, an American-based "hyper-EV" company, has just announced its first project, and it's as wild as you'd expect for a new player in this space trying to make waves.

According to Elation the Freedom, their first car, will be powered by a 100 kWh lithium ion battery and four electric motors that will make up to (approximately) 1,903 horsepower. The battery is a T-shaped unit that's integrated into the car's chassis. If customers so desire, they can spec a 120 kWh battery and that grants a range of (again, approximately) 400 miles on a single charge. And those aren't the only big numbers. The Elation Freedom will start at $2 million a piece.

Elation—interesting name, by the way—also says their double-wishbone suspension has been inspired by Formula 1 racecar tech, though its conventional coilover dampers don't much resemble the complex inboard arrangement on real F1 cars. The chassis of the Freedom itself is a carbon fiber monocoque with a claimed torsional rigidity of 65,000 newton meters per degree. For reference, a Bugatti Chiron's chassis stiffness is rated at 50,000 nm per degree.

But wait! That's not all. In addition to their headline grabbing EV hypercar, there's also what Elation is calling the Freedom Iconic Collection, which "features a 5.2 Liter V-10 engine with a dual-clutch, seven-speed S-tronic transmission and all-wheel drive configuration." That sounds an awful lot like an Audi R8 V-10's powertrain. Elation will charge customers $2.3 million for these presumably Audi-powered versions.

Outrageous claims and an outrageous price tag are all just par for the course in the world of new hyper-EV startups these days, so we can't wait to see if Elation actually delivers.