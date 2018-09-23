Eight Cool Things About the 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum Max

When you drive an SUV with a massive presence such as the 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum Max nobody on the streets messes with you. While driving the Expedition over the course of a week I noticed a number of unusual things on the road. Whenever I passed a slow driver in the fast lane they did not flash their high beams at me and at stop signs drivers in the rear did not expect me to roll the stop. They had no other choice but to wait patiently behind the Expedition Platinum Max wall with wheels.

One common dirty move in Los Angeles freeways is when you signal to make a proper lane change and other drivers speed up to block you from entering “their” lane. This obstacle however was never a challenge thanks to the Expedition Platinum’s 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine generating 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. I am confident that other drivers judged the Platinum Max as a slow-moving SUV because of its size. As the cliché saying goes never judge a book by its cover.

Even though I found the Expedition Platinum’s premium interior to be very accommodating I felt that my test vehicle’s asking price of $83,585 was exaggerated. With that being said, I am convinced that buyers who are seriously looking to buy one are not concerned about the price. Turning a blind eye to the price tag, I had quite an adventure while driving the Expedition Platinum Max and here are eight features that make it a cool SUV.

1. Power Tilt/Telescoping Adjustment Button

A power tilting and telescoping steering column isn’t necessary headline news, but the Expedition’s adjustment button has a simple design that makes adjusting the position of the steering wheel effortless. The adjustment button is also ideally located on the left side of the steering column and is not difficult to find. Thanks Ford!

2. Digital Instrument Cluster Menu Tabs

Something neat about this instrument cluster (which it borrowed from the Ford F-150) is the menu tabs across the top that include my view, trip/fuel, vehicle info, towing, off road, and safety settings. Within each of those tabs you can scroll down to view information such as fuel history, tire pressure, towing status, power distribution, and safety feature settings. While you can customize the instrument cluster to display various information I kept things simple by setting it to the digital speedometer.

3. Multicountour Front Seats with Active Motion

For those times when you cannot wait for the day at the office to end what better way to relax on the drive home than with a seat massage? With Active Motion you can select to either get a lower back massage or both lower back and your gluteus maximus. Your co-pilot can also take advantage of this sweet feature as it is available on the front passenger seat too.

4. 360-Degree Camera with Split View Display



At a height of five foot two vehicles with a long wheelbase used to intimidate me so much that I avoided driving them. After four years at Automobile though I have learned to embrace them. Driving the gigantic Expedition Platinum Max for a week helped me strengthen an important skill: parallel parking. The 360-degree camera proved to be a tool of good use by assisting me when I had to squeeze in between bite-sized cars. In the case of the Platinum Max I found this technology to actually be of practical use. I generally ignore this feature in other cars and normally rely on the mirrors.

5. Cup Holders and USB Ports



Gee golly! There are fifteen cup holders and six USB ports in the Platinum Max. Passengers are only concerned about two things: where can I plug-in and where can I place my drank. Need I say more?

6. Dual-Headrest Rear Entertainment System

To be truthful I never put these Wi-Fi ready screens to work and that is something I regret because I am sure the group of kids I took to the zoo would’ve enjoyed them a lot. These awesome screens are capable of streaming programing from your cable provider, play DVDs, stream content from your mobile device, and for all those Fortnite aficionados you can plug in a gaming system.

7. Power Deployable Running Boards



Isn’t it lovely when you open the door of a luxury vehicle and things just move automatically to better accommodate you? I am mesmerized every time I encounter such things. Perhaps the coolest feature in my eyes were the power deployable running boards.

8. Exterior Door Handle Intelligent Access

This feature I discovered by accident when I was parked in the alley near my apartment building and I needed to run back into my place to grab something. As I closed the door I carelessly touched the exterior door handle and the Platinum Max locked automatically. With Intelligent Access you can lock or unlock the vehicle by running your fingertips over the sensors on the exterior door handles as long as the key is within 3-feet.