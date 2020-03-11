We all make mistakes. Sure your van, crossover SUV, or wagon seemed like a smart purchase decision a few years ago, but now you want a camper. The #VanLife is calling and you're tired of sending it straight to voice mail.

That's where Egoé steps in with its array of Nestboxes. Ranging in price from approximately $2,500 to more than $4,000, the Nestbox adds a kitchen, bed, or both to your run-of-the-mill vehicle.

The Czech Republic company builds its boxes with the European market in mind, so many of its kits are compatible with vehicles not sold in the United States. There are some exceptions; Egoé's largest Nestbox, the Roamer, fits the Mercedes-Benz Metris (otherwise known as the Vito across the pond), its off-road Supertramp compatible model fits the Land Rover LR4 (or Discovery 4), and its smallest option (the Camper) fits the Subaru Forester, Subaru Tribeca, Volvo XC60, and, once again, the Land Rover LR4. (The Camper also fits within the confines of the Passat wagon's cargo bay, however, we're unable to confirm if that includes those of earlier generation models, which Volkswagen sent to the U.S. )

A full set of Nestbox inserts includes a mini-fridge, small stove, sink, and a folding bed that measures in as long as 79.5 inches (Roamer) and as short as 77.0 inches (Supertramp and Camper). If you need even more space, Egoé will sell you a rooftop tent for approximately $2,800.

Nevertheless, shipping a Nestbox from the Czech Republic to the U.S. is likely breathtaking, if the company's even willing to do so, although a large enough wad of money can be very persuasive. We've reached out to Egoé about the Nestbox's global availability, but have yet to hear back.

While the Nestbox models' utility and chic design certainly attract our attention, it's far from the only game in town when it comes to cargo-bay-based camper kit. The Nomad Kitchen, for instance, allows camping enthusiasts to plug a small kitchen into the cargo hold of their van or crossover SUV. You could also go a step further and send your rig off to an upfitter for a camper or pop-top conversion—get some inspiration in our handy guide right here. Of course, there's always the option to sell your current car and just buy a full-fledged camper such as the Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender, which is set to arrive this spring.