Eddie Van Halen’s 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello Is Heading to Auction
Bidding for the rock-god guitarist’s Ferrari starts at $125,000.
Attention all rock music fans, Eddie Van Halen's black 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello is going up for auction, and the minimum bid is $125,000.
Briefly owned in 2008 by the Van Halen band leader, the Dutch-born guitar-blazing legend sold it to a friend in 2009, and the Van Halen Ferrari's mileage was kept to a reasonable 28,000. If the winning bidder actually desires to drive the 550, the mileage probably serves the car better for keeping it in running order, rather than a garage queen that's merely sat parked for 20 years. Included in the sale are the original registration in the name of Edward Van Halen, as well as a certificate of authenticity from Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The auction will be live on Gotta Have Rock and Roll, an online auction house specializing in the sale of authentic rock-and-roll and pop-culture memorabilia.
Produced from 1996-2002, the 550 Maranello is one of the most memorable front-engine cars in modern Ferrari history. Among its best attributes, a booming V-12 with 485 horsepower is paired to an actual six-speed manual transmission, something that is now long-gone from Ferrari's lineup—oh how we dream of a new 488 with a clutch pedal and a shift lever. The 550 arrived two-plus decades after Ferrari's transition from the 365 GTB/4 Daytona to its successor, the mid-engine Berlinetta Boxer.
The auction for Eddie Van Halen's Ferrari 550 kicks off on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern, and the car is estimated to sell for $150,000-$200,000.