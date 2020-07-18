Briefly owned in 2008 by the Van Halen band leader, the Dutch-born guitar-blazing legend sold it to a friend in 2009, and the Van Halen Ferrari's mileage was kept to a reasonable 28,000. If the winning bidder actually desires to drive the 550, the mileage probably serves the car better for keeping it in running order, rather than a garage queen that's merely sat parked for 20 years. Included in the sale are the original registration in the name of Edward Van Halen, as well as a certificate of authenticity from Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The auction will be live on Gotta Have Rock and Roll, an online auction house specializing in the sale of authentic rock-and-roll and pop-culture memorabilia.