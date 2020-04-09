We love it when East Coast Defender (E.C.D.) shows off a new creation. That's because the company's products are generally over-the-top in exactly the sort of way we like. We've written about Project Viper in the past—an extreme off-road build for tropical climates. And also Project Invictus, the ultimate overlander with a roof-top tent and opulent interior. Now meet Project Rowdy, the Defender built to . . . picnic?

That's right. We're not talking about a wicker basket with a couple of bologna sandwiches in it, though (not to knock a good bologna sandwich, mind you). No, the picnic kit installed in the back of this Defender is a bespoke design from high-end automotive cabinetmaker Thewlis Gregson—a company better known for its shooting cabinets. Imagine an aristocratic British day of shooting, with beautifully engraved shotguns and snacks served from fine china, all stored in the same multi-purpose cabinet. Fancy is perhaps too subtle a word.

See all 25 photos See all 25 photos

That's what Project Rowdy hides in its cargo bay: A bespoke-built unit designed to hold silverware, drinkware, and a shotgun. It's matched to Project Rowdy's timeless British Racing Green paint. And it'll carry you to your shooting outing in style. Thank an interior fitted with Recaro Orthoped seats front and rear—each draped in beautiful leather—and an extended console that stretches back between the rear captain's chairs.

More Videos Arkonik Land Rover Defender 2020 Land Rover Defender Promo Video 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround

Like the other two builds we've profiled, Project Rowdy features a General Motors LS3 engine underhood and a six-speed automatic gearbox. In case it gets stuck on the private game reserve property, Project Rowdy also includes a Warn winch housed in a custom bumper, as well as an external roll cage. The company's air suspension system is also fitted to ensure the owner of this SUV's fancy dishware remains in one piece.

This is a client build, so you can't buy this particular one. But if you like what you see, E.C.D. can certainly build you something similar. The company's previous offerings have easily topped $200,000, so make sure your personal bank account is topped up before signing on the dotted line.