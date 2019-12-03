EarthRoamer's LTi Overland Camper Takes Luxury Living Off the Grid

EarthRoamer, the makers of the mindboggling, $1.7 million XV-HD super camper are back at it. The Dacono, Colorado-based expedition experts recently rolled out their newest dream machine: the all-new, carbon-fiber EarthRoamer LTi expedition vehicle, another monstrous overlanding marvel that can take you from the Bolivian rainforest to the Alaskan glaciers and back again without breaking a sweat.

The EarthRoamer LTi builds on the company's experience building 250-plus expedition rigs and offers several floor plans to choose from, all named for Colorado towns like Telluride, Boulder, Breckenridge, Aspen, and Crestone. If you want plenty of capacity for human cargo, the Telluride is the way to go, as it can seat six and sleep up to four adults. It features superlong sofas, a small pantry, and a short galley kitchen. The Breckenridge is the company's most popular, EarthRoamer says, and it can seat and sleep up to four, and it includes a dinette booth that can convert to a bed. Foodies—or those who need to store maximum rations—will want the Crestone, which maximizes the kitchen and counter space and packs a larger pantry.

Like a number of previously released EarthRoamers, the all-season LTi starts out as a chassis-cab Ford Super Duty. In this case, it's a 4WD F-550 powered by a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel with 330 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque. The diesel is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. After completion, the LTi measures 29 feet long, eight feet wide, and 12 feet tall, and it offers 12.5 inches of ground clearance. The LTi also has a 30-degree approach angle, a breakover angle of 12 degrees, and a departure angle of 22 degrees.

Highlights include a massive rooftop solar array that harnesses 1320 watts of solar power to feed an 11-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The fuel tank can hold 95 gallons of diesel, while the LTi is also capable of carrying 100 gallons of fresh water and 60 gallons of gray water. Inside the carbon-fiber camper shell—constructed using vacuum molding—you'll find a full height bathroom with shower and cassette toilet, side windows for the cab-top bunk, and an elevated ceiling. Additional features include digital controls for the onboard systems, frameless and flush-mounted windows—the better for aerodynamics!—an updated hot-water system, dual onboard power inverters, ambient interior lighting.

If the XV-HD is just a touch too large (or pricey) and the LTi sounds like your dream off-roader/camper, the waitlist as of this writing is about eight months from the time of order. A $50,000 deposit is required, and pricing starts at $590,000, although a well-equipped custom example will cost roughly $700,000, according to EarthRoamer. If you have the cash, given all the options, perhaps the easiest detail will be figuring out where to go.