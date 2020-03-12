Citroën first took the wraps off of the jaw-dropping SM 50 years ago at the 1970 Geneva motor show, and the automotive world has never been the same since. The SM took the principles of Citroën's infamous and gorgeous DS and applied them to a Maserati-powered grand touring car. A French one.

With its 180-hp Italian-designed 2.7-liter V-6 engine, the front-wheel-drive SM sauntered to 60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 8.2 seconds and on to a top speed of nearly 140 mph-plenty fast for the era. It didn't hurt that Citroën matched the SM's reasonable straight-line performance with attractive and aerodynamic bodywork, but clearly the latter was more the point of the SM. Not to mention, the SM's technology and complexity were as wowing as its styling.

Penned by Robert Opron, the SM's teardrop shape endowed it with an approximate coefficient of drag of 0.33. Accompanying its sleek shape were attractive design details such as a transparent cover for the headlights and front license plate, rear-wheel fairings, and a Kamm tail. The purposeful and handsome looks of the SM didn't go unnoticed either, and the French fastback's styling continues to influence modern automotive designers.

No surprise, then, that Citroën's standalone luxury division, DS, hopes to capitalize on the SM's acclaim by envisioning what a modern variant of the vehicle might look like. Rather than offer SM enthusiasts the chance to view one singular vision of a new-age SM, DS is giving devotees of the vehicle the opportunity to see six different design options.

Each sketch stems from the brand's Paris design studio, and SM fans are invited to log onto DS's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to vote on the winning design in a bracket-style competition. Alas, DS didn't announce what the winner of the competition receives, but it did share that those who participate in voting will get a signed print of one of these contemporary-looking SMs.

Frankly, we don't really care which design ultimately wins out, as we're just glad to get a look at what a modern SM might look like if it was reborn for the 21st century and to grab a signed print for ourselves.