French brand DS, the luxury marque spun off from Citroën, has built something that gives the wild Polestar Precept concept a run for its money. The DS Aero Sport Lounge envisions an electric future with bold exterior styling and the use of natural materials inside the cabin.

The aerodynamically enhanced concept takes the form of an SUV with a raked roof and crazy 23-inch wheels. The grille area serves as a screen, and hidden beneath the screen are sensors that read the road. Also up front are stylish Matrix LED projector headlights, complemented by unique daytime running lights and DS "Light Veil" illuminated sheets that preview a future styling signature for the DS brand. A few inches longer than a Mercedes GLE, the body features sculpted lines and ends in intricately designed taillights.

Perhaps the most enticing part of the concept is its interior. It incorporates rye straw grown in Burgundy, which is dried, colored, and split stem by stem in a 17th-century tradition. This straw marquetry technique can be found on part of the dashboard and on the back of the seats. The seats also feature smooth satin cotton, and on the doors, a fabric technique of plaited three-material microfiber has transparent strands within it, giving off ambient lighting throughout the cabin.

See all 18 photos See all 18 photos

It seems like every concept vehicle has some unusual technology, and here the Aero Sport Lounge delivers. The top strip of the dashboard projects information onto the lower strip, which is also adorned with satin cotton. Instead of placing digital screens front and center on the dashboard, these are found on the sides of the vehicle. DS also incorporates gesture controls, but not in the typical way we're used to. You can make hand movements in the air, and thanks to tiny ultrasound speakers, receive a haptic response. Iris, the artificial intelligence assistant in the center of the dash, handles voice commands.

Under the sheet metal, the Aero Sport Lounge takes inspiration from DS's winning Formula E team. It gets a 680-hp electric motor and a modern battery pack that sits under the floorboards. According to DS, the concept can go from 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds, and the total range is more than 650 km (404 miles); presumably on the European cycle.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the DS Aero Sport Lounge concept.