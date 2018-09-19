Driving the All-New Formula E Racer

Can it convert gearheads into EV evangelists? In a world-exclusive track test, guest presenter Marino Franchitti gets behind the wheel of a championship-winning Formula E machine and the all-new version that debuts later this year.

Franchitti is a former 12 Hours of Sebring winner, has raced Ford GTs at Le Mans, and classic Maseratis at Goodwood… and this is his first-ever drive of an electric car.

If he sees an exciting future in this technology, maybe we should all sit up and take notice. So get ready for a very different episode of “Ignition” presented by Tire Rack, and welcome to the future.

Let’s hope Franchitti discovers that EV tech and driving thrills can go hand-in-hand. Check out the new Formula E racer in a new episode of “Ignition” on Motor Trend this week.