Looking for tons of explosive fun? How about driving a 33-ton World War II–era Sherman tank over an old car or maybe a 60-ton Chieftain Main Battle Tank through a mobile home? If either scenario sounds like a dream come true, you should give the folks at Drive a Tank a call.

“We’ll deliver a tank to you whenever and wherever you want it in the lower 48 states,” Drive a Tank owner and founder Tony Borglum tells Automobile. “We were in Chicago recently and crushed a couple of old WGN-TV news vans during sweeps week.” You can watch that slice of ridiculousness here:

The Kasota, Minnesota–based company has been around since 2006 and its new “Tanks To You” program is designed for folks who are looking for an activity that’s really out of the norm. The military tanks are stored and can be rented at the firm’s HQ near Minneapolis—or they can also be delivered to you, provided you have the cash.

Borglum has nine authentic tanks and 25 armored vehicles available for rent. There are a number of different packages offered and the tanks can be driven or used to crush cars, trucks, furniture, small trees, and even homes. Borglum tells us he once destroyed a piano with a tank, and that the weirdest thing he’s been able to run over is a giant 1,700-pound pumpkin. What, no giant squash? “You name it and we’ll figure it out,” he says. He likens the experience to a thrilling addiction.

Aside from driving Sherman or Chieftain tanks in mock-combat scenarios, enthusiasts can also shoot historic military weapons on an indoor range at the company’s headquarters. Prices for tank rentals start at $400 and go up to $3,495 for “the mobile-home trailer-trashing experience.” The fees do not include any transportation costs.

Naturally, customers receive full safety briefings and instructional tutorials, as well as details on the historical background of the tank they’re renting. Got something cool to crush? Visit www.driveatank.com for more details—you can tank us later.