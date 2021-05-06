Drake's Gothic-Themed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Definitely Unique

Drake has never really been one for the preservation of money. The Canadian rapper and songwriter said as much on the track "Crew Love" from his sophomore album Take Care. His penchant for customizing luxury vehicles is just one way the Grammy award winner spends all of those C-notes. Case in point: A tailor-made Rolls-Royce Cullinan designed in collaboration with fashion brand Chrome Hearts.

According to GQ, the bespoke Rolls-Royce SUV took one year to customize. In teaming up with Chrome Hearts, Drake was striving for a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce and accomplished just that. The luxury line, established in 1988 and owned by Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, is known for its meticulous attention to detail and high-end design work.

While most of the custom work transpired in the interior, Chrome Hearts replaced the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament with a trio of crosses, and fitted wheels featuring a massive Chrome Hearts logo, with the words "F**k You" engraved in Gothic script on the lip. The custom 24-inch wheels come wrapped in 285/40/ZR23 Pirelli Scorpion Zeros. Upon closer observation, you will notice the carbon fiber hood, side skirts, rear diffuser, front bumper splitter, air dams, and C-pillar trim. Other modifications on the outside include air vents and cladding on the fenders and a lower chrome grille.

If you are a fan of the Hotline Bling singer, then you probably caught a glimpse of the Gothic-themed interior in the music video "What's Next," which shows Drake in the back seat rapping his heart out.

Inside, the Chrome Hearts Cullinan is covered in quilted black leather (from handcrafted raw materials) throughout, including the dashboard, center console, door panels, seats, and floorboard—but unlike the usual diamond-quilted pattern on luxury car interiors, this black-on-black Rolls-Royce features extravagantly embroidered goth crosses, embedded silver accents, and fleur-de-lis motifs. No stone was left unturned; everything, from the climate vent knobs to the brake and gas pedals to the floor mats, was updated. The Rolls-Royce starlight headliner, however, was kept intact in its original form.

Oh, and this Rolls gets a unique key holder made of leather with a chain that attaches to the key fob.

The lavishly decorated Rolls-Royce Cullinan is part of the launch for Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. It will be on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami until May 15, 2021. In addition to the Rolls-Royce project, Chrome Hearts and Drake have also created a lifestyle collection of curated apparel and auto accessories that complements the customized Cullinan.